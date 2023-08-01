The Woodlands Hotels Group Offer an Array Of Options To Rejuvenate Mind, Body And Spirit For National Wellness Month
A trio of premier properties located in The Woodlands are showcasing a range of health-focused initiatives and activities to mark National Wellness Month.THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodlands Hotels, a trio of premier properties located in picturesque The Woodlands on Houston’s verdant north side, are showcasing a range of health-focused initiatives and activities to mark National Wellness Month. Throughout August and beyond, the acclaimed properties, which include The Woodlands Resort, The Westin at The Woodlands and Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing, have curated offerings geared towards both individuals and groups.
At The Woodlands Resort – amidst 350 acres of green space and forest, plus 200 miles of trails and a one-of-a-kind outdoor pool complex – visitors can kick off their journey on August 2 with a 10 am bike ride, led by the resort’s wellness ambassador, Sandra Huskey. Every Friday at 8 am, an invigorating water aerobics class readies guests to conquer the day. And Saturdays spotlight a complimentary, 11 am yoga session. For those seeking inner peace and tranquility, the serenity of nature is amplified within the property’s new zen garden. Travelers also have complimentary access to yoga mats and a meditation box, equipped with stress balls, meditation books and wellness tips. Throughout the month, the lobby will be brimming with daily wellness tips and health hacks, inspiring visitors to effortlessly incorporate better habits into their routines. It’s also the perfect spot to beat the heat and stay hydrated at the complimentary fruit-infused water station.
The Westin at The Woodlands spotlights a 30-day wellness tips calendar featuring a daily theme – from nutrition Mondays to fun movement/fitness Saturdays – brimming with valuable insights to inspire and guide travelers on a path to wellness. Exercise buffs can start every Tuesday and Wednesday with a guided run orchestrated via The Westin’s RUN Concierge program at 6:30 am. Rooftop yoga – poolside and overlooking Waterway Square - is available on Saturday mornings at 9:30 am, and onsite restaurant Sorriso offers on-demand juicing Fridays and Saturdays from 2 pm to 4 pm. For forgetful packers, as well as those who like to pack light, the hotel’s Gear Lending Program allows guests to borrow a Sculp & Flow or Recover & Recharge Kit for a small fee. Other highlights to keep mind and body in motion include a 24-hour fitness studio, in-room spa services, tips and recipes from the hotel chef, dancing at Como Social Club and a luxury, lavender turndown service sure to promote a good night’s sleep.
At the waterfront Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing, guests begin their stay with an amenity designed around monthly wellness themes, such as special snack packs incorporating superfoods to help prevent and fight disease. Throughout National Wellness Month, visitors will enjoy complimentary, cancer combatting treats including oatmeal blueberry scones and green tea in the lobby from 2 until 8 pm daily. For those with an adventurous spirit, adjacent Lake Woodlands offers seasonal kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and water bike rentals. Travelers can also take a break from the hustle and bustle of daily life in the hotel’s intimate meditation pocket park, thoughtfully designed to provide an oasis for both guests and locals alike to immerse themselves in moments of quiet reflection.
As with all properties in The Woodlands Hotels collection, Embassy Suites by Hilton The Woodlands at Hughes Landing can also design group programming with a health and wellness bent, including meditation rooms to give meeting attendees some breathing space, breaks incorporating group stretch, a healthy cooking demo with nutritionist or fitness activities like a guided walk that takes attendees on a tour of public art along The Waterway.
