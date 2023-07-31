LLYC Healthcare releases report on how to better reach cancer patients with innovative treatments
Technology, public policy stewardship, and patient-centered narratives were all identified as keys to accelerating the adoption of the latest treatments.
LLYC (BME:LLYC)MIAMI, FL, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cancer research and innovative therapies are at an all-time high, but many of these advances remain out of reach for patients. LLYC Healthcare’s “Precision medicine for cancer treatment: So close, yet so far” report calls for improved synergy between public, private, and third-sector organizations to foster new ways to connect with patients and a robust narrative to accelerate the uptake of new cancer treatments.
The report recommends three key actions:
Use AI and big data to gather medical and patient insights. AI and big data can shed light on unmet needs and behavioral patterns. This deeper understanding of diagnostic and treatment criteria could impact areas from medical affairs, access, and commercial strategies to communication plans and how doctors connect with patients. Moreover, modern technologies, platforms, and communication trends can foster more authentic connections with audiences.
Hire experts who can interpret current public policy and regulatory framework. Health companies should have a team of experts on their relevant health and therapeutic ecosystems in order to fully understand existing regulations. With this information, they can better advocate for initiatives that will benefit their patients. The goal is to enable them to work closely with decision-makers and bridge the gap between patients and life-saving innovative cancer therapies.
Create an innovation-centered narrative and foster alliances. Companies have an opportunity to take a central role in the healthcare narrative and become key players that enable better health systems and help patients access the most innovative treatments. Collaboration is key to achieving this.
“Personalized cancer therapies are advancing at a blistering pace, but they could achieve even more,” shared Javier Marin, Senior Director of Healthcare Americas at LLYC. “Stronger public-private alliances are fundamental to fighting cancer. We urgently need healthcare authorities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and third-sector organizations to reach mutual agreements that can give patients hope and ensure they can quickly access innovative treatments.”
About LLYC
LLYC (BME: LLYC) is a global communications, digital marketing, and public affairs consulting firm with U.S. offices in New York, Miami, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. and over 1,100 professionals in 12 countries. With over 25 years of expertise, we advise companies that range from startups and unicorns to the biggest Fortune 500 firms.
We help clients make data-driven choices that ensure their company’s reputation, trust, and credibility. Whether working on a campaign that will truly connect with people, completing an M&A operation, or carrying out any other communications project or strategy, LLYC’s innovative and creative approach to storytelling, extensive experience, and exclusive insights help clients make their visions into reality.
Two leading industry publications rank LLYC among the world's top communications companies. It is ranked 39th by revenue worldwide according to PRWeek's Global Agency Business Report 2023 and 40th in PRovoke's Global Ranking 2023. LLYC was also named the Top Communications Consultant in Europe at the 2022 PRWeek Global Awards and Communications Consultant of the Year in Latin America at the 2021 International Business Awards.
