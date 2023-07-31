Second big game controlled hunt drawing application period is Aug. 5-15

The application period for Idaho’s second big game controlled hunt drawing runs Aug. 5-15. To see big game tags available, check out the Controlled Hunt Information webpage.

Tags available in the second drawing include those for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear that were not applied for in the first drawing, as well those that were drawn by hunters but not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline.

Draw results will be posted by Aug. 25, and any tags left over after that will be sold first-come, first-served on that date at 10 a.m. MDT.

Hunters with a valid 2023 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any Fish and Game office, license vendor, on the Fish and Game mobile app or with a credit card online at gooutdoorsidaho.com. There is an additional fee for online and phone orders.

Second Super Hunt entry deadline is Aug. 10

Hunters looking for more opportunity are reminded the second Super Hunt drawing will be for two elk, two deer, two pronghorn and one moose hunt. Another Super Hunt Combo that includes one of each species will also be drawn.

Entries are $6 per entry, and $20 for the Super Hunt Combo, and you can enter as many times as you like. Deadline to apply is Aug. 10, and winners will be notified by Aug. 20.

Super Hunt winners can hunt any open hunt for the species they draw, general or controlled hunts. No license is needed to enter a Super Hunt drawing for either residents or nonresidents.

Super Hunt tags are also considered an extra tag, so you can still use your general or controlled hunt tag. For more information, visit the Super Hunt webpage.