VIDEO & PODCAST: Good Neighbors in the Clearwater region

Idaho Fish and Game is tasked with managing all of Idaho’s wildlife. However, Fish and Game owns less than 1% of available habitat across the state of Idaho. To do good things for wildlife and make large scale habitat improvements, it’s necessary to work collaboratively with other landowners in Idaho. The Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest is one of the largest land management agencies in the Clearwater region. Good Neighbor Authority or GNA is the agreement that sets the groundwork for these strong partnerships.

Fish and Game works with the Forest and other landowners to identify projects that achieve management objectives that are in line with each agency’s mission. Projects are spread out across the landscape to create a mosaic of important habitats available for a variety of species.

In the following video, wildlife habitat biologist, Tara Ball talks more about Good Neighbor Authority and shows an example of a mastication project on the Nez Perce Clearwater National Forest outside of Elk River, ID.

