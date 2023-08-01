Clark’s Termite & Pest Control Offers Ticket Giveaways for Upcoming Columbia Fireflies Games
Carolinas-based pest-control company partners with Columbia Fireflies to offer families the chance of winning a great night out at the ballpark.IRMO, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES , August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Clark’s Termite & Pest Control, an industry-leading pest control company servicing the Carolinas, is partnering with MiLB team, the Columbia Fireflies, to offer ticket giveaways for select games for the remainder of the 2023 season. This ticket giveaway offers the community the opportunity to win a great night out at the ballpark with friends and family. The giveaway includes four tickets for seats located right behind home plate in section 106 at Segra Park, home of the Fireflies. Lucky winners should also be on the lookout for the “Pest of the Game,” a tongue-in-cheek, in-game video display Clark’s is sponsoring.
Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies is a certified sensory inclusive venue, ensuring all fans a comfortable game experience. The park is located in the heart of Columbia’s downtown and can accommodate up to 10,000 people for sports events.
Clark’s Termite & Pest Control has been providing pest control for termites, mosquitoes, and a wide range of other pests – in addition to lawn control and other services – to properties in North and South Carolina since 1963. Its services include a full guarantee, and customers can easily schedule appointments. Clark’s is proud to be an Anticimex company, offering SMART services for both residential and commercial properties.
