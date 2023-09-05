Riding to a Rodent Free City, Killingsworth Environmental unveils train wrap showcasing SMART rodent monitoring services
Local pest control company is elevating urban living with SMART, a cutting-edge, eco-friendly rodent monitoring and control system.
We stand committed to serving our community by safeguarding residents and businesses from the threat rodents present, including the diseases they can transmit.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Killingsworth Environmental, an innovative pest control company, is launching a campaign to bring light to Charlotte's growing rat problem with a bold train wrap for Charlotte's light rail system, beginning September 4.
— Paul Bergman, President of Killingsworth
Killingsworth, an Anticimex company, continues offering the latest pest control technology by providing SMART rodent monitoring. SMART is an effective, environmentally friendly rodent control system that combats rodents such as mice and rats. The SMART system involves wirelessly linked devices that monitor, track, and eliminate pests while providing analytics to Killingsworth's home office. SMART services are unlike any other rodent control in the market and are scalable, operating efficiently at residential, commercial, and municipal levels.
"We intend to generate awareness about the significant rodent problem in Charlotte," explains Paul Bergman, President of Killingsworth. "Given the substantial health and safety hazards posed by rats, our primary objective is to mitigate these risks. Our data shows a direct correlation between the Light Rail and rodent activity. The rail system provides food, water, shelter, and safe passage for rodents. We stand committed to serving our community by safeguarding residents and businesses from the threat rodents present, including the diseases they can transmit. The launch of a train wrap campaign on Charlotte's light rail system marks an exciting step forward in promoting our services."
To understand more of the danger caused by an uncontrolled rodent population:
• A quarter of all Americans have experienced a rodent problem. Almost half of those infestations take place in the fall and winter months.
• Rat damage has been estimated at $19 billion/year in the US alone.
• It is estimated that up to 20% of house fires in the US of an unknown origin can be attributed to rodent damage.
• Rats carry at least 60 communicable diseases like Typhus, Meningitis, Leptospirosis, and Hantavirus. These aren't just spread through bites; urine, feces, and fur are key sources of contamination.
• Rat populations can quickly grow out of control due to their reproduction habits. Females can have up to 84 yearly offspring and start reproducing at three months old.
• Rats' teeth grow roughly 5.5 inches per year and are harder than copper and iron. Their jaw muscles can exert up to 12 tons (or 24,000 pounds) per square inch – over six times that of a great white shark.
"We understand how stressful pest infestations can be, so let us use our expert technology to solve your pest problems without you having to lift a finger. Rats don't run Charlotte, you do!"
To learn more about SMART services and Killingsworth Environmental, visit CLTrats.com.
