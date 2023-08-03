CallTower Wins 2023 Visionary Spotlight Awards
CallTower recognized by ChannelVision Magazine for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough for 2023SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based unified communications and collaboration solutions has been recognized by ChannelVision Magazine as a winner of the 2023 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Overall Excellence. The award was presented for Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough for 2023.
The judges panel wrote, “CallTower provides, integrates and supports solutions, including Cisco Webex Calling/UCM, Cisco CCPP, Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Zoom Calling, Zoom Phone, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.
The judges pointed out that CallTower’s solutions empower customers with key business integrations like CRM, one-click failover, emergency notifications, fax, UC Analytics, compliance recording, SMS/MMS Text, and more.
"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award for the Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough.” said CallTower's CRO, William Rubio. “This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless innovation and commitment to shaping the future. We believe technology should be a catalyst for positive change, and it's thrilling to see our vision resonate with the industry. This award fuels our determination to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible."
“We are honored to present CallTower with the Best Emerging Technology Breakthrough for 2023,” said Beka Business Media president and CEO Berge Kaprelian. “The judges made it clear that CallTower’s solutions ease the customers’ burden when trying to navigate the often-complex world of telecommunications. All of us at ChannelVision Magazine and Beka Business Media congratulate the entire team at CallTower.”
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options.
For more information, contact marketing@calltower.
About the Visionary Spotlight Awards
ChannelVision’s annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications and information technologies. The awards honor outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous technology categories.
Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing innovations, a capacity for future-thinking and what sets them apart within the communication and IT sectors.
For more information about the VSA program, contact Berge Kaprelian at berge@bekabusinessmedia.com.
