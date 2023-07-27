CallTower Honored with 2023 Business Intelligence Sales and Marketing Technology (The Sammys) Award
Raising the bar for experiential marketing, CallTower equips itself with a knowledgeable and dedicated team committed to creating innovative experiences.SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Intelligence Group has honored CallTower with the prestigious 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award, also known as The Sammys, for their exceptional innovation during the 2023 Channel Partners Expo for Experiential Marketing. Recognizing the best in the field, The Sammys awards program applauds organizations and products that provide innovative solutions to overcome the challenges businesses encounter while connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
CallTower, a global leader in cloud-based unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, has distinguished itself through its innovative and strategic approach to experiential event marketing for their vision to stand out during the largest channel event in North America, the Channel Partners Expo in Las Vegas. Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to raising the bar for experiential marketing, CallTower equips itself with a knowledgeable and dedicated team committed to creating innovative experiences at one of the industry’s eagerly anticipated events.
CallTower’s original approach is their commitment to provide attendees with valuable insights from esteemed industry experts. This commitment manifested itself in the form of an informational panel, which assembled industry giants from Microsoft, Cisco and Zoom. This panel provided the channel community with the opportunity to gather a wealth of unparalleled industry knowledge and experience from these trailblazers.
CallTower further cements its standing through an impactful social media presence and progressive communication strategies. Their successful engagement strategies have not only captivated attendees but also helped draw in new customers, further bolstering their position as a pioneer in the industry.
"We are profoundly honored to receive the 2023 Sammy award,” said CallTower’s VP of Marketing, Seanna Baumgartner. “This recognition reflects the relentless dedication and creativity of our team in creating and executing events that not only engage but also add significant value to our attendees. We are truly grateful for this esteemed acknowledgment and as we move forward, we remain committed to pushing the frontiers of innovation marketing."
“We are proud to reward and recognize CallTower for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their efforts will improve how we all connect with the brands we love for years to come.”
About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Zoom (BYOC), Zoom Phone, Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
For more information, contact Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer - Business Intelligence Group at jmaria@bintelligence.com
