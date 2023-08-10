Heart N Hands' 4th Annual “Running for the HEART” 5K/10K Run/Walk/Bike at New Lakefront Location on September 16, 2023
Heart N Hands 4th Annual “Running for the HEART” 5K | 10K Run/Walk/Bike Race welcomes individuals of all fitness levels to participate.
Heart N Hand's mission is to empower, educate and raise awareness of heart health and heart disease prevention.
Essence Banks, Founder and President of Heart N Hands.
The race helps raise funds for a new scholarship fund and furthers the non-profit's goal to educate young women on heart health and heart disease prevention.
The 'Running for the Heart' 5K/10K Run/Walk/Bike race is about loving your heart and staying fit to develop great heart-healthy habits for life.”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart N Hands, a Louisiana-based nonprofit organization that supports heart health education, will host its annual in-person race on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the beautiful Lakefront on Lakeshore Drive. The starting line for the "Running for the Heart" 5K/10K run/walk/bike race will be at the wheelchair-accessible Lakefront on Lakeshore Drive (Shelter No. 2), with sign-in and on-site registration starting at 7:00 AM.
While celebrating Heart N Hand's anniversary, “Running for the Heart” helps maintain the focus on heart disease, the number one killer of women. On the day of the race, we will have information and activities that teach people to love their heart and keep fit while also encouraging our communities to develop heart-healthy habits for life," said Banks. 'Now more than ever, we must take charge of our health and get moving. Coming together as a community will empower our community to get their own hearts pumping and will bring awareness to a great cause."
Heart N Hands welcomes individuals of all fitness levels to participate. The tax-deductible registration fee is $30 for the 5K race and $35 for the 10K race. Registrants will receive a Heart N Hands signature t-shirt & swag, an official run/walk/bike race bib, plus a signature medal & finisher prizes.
Celebrating its ninth year, Heart N Hands' mission is to educate girls ages 10-18 about heart health and disease prevention. "We are focused on reaching all girls in the community of all races and backgrounds, and we have additional programming for girls in underserved populations/communities," said JoiAnquli Scott, Advisory Council Leader of Heart N Hands' newest affiliate in Atlanta, GA.
The nonprofit started its annual run/walk/bike race to further its mission of educating young women on better heart health. "The 'Running for the Heart' 5K/10K Run/Walk/Bike race is about loving your heart and staying fit to develop great heart-healthy habits for life," said Founder and President Essence Banks, "Running, walking, and/or biking can bring us together as a community to get our hearts pumping, give to a worthy cause, and allow us to have fun! Our annual race offers the perfect opportunity for people to get out, enjoy the beautiful weather, and show their hearts some love".
“Heart N Hands has the potential to be a major positive influence on future women, as our adolescent girls are empowered with awareness and tips for the prevention of time-sensitive killers - heart disease and stroke. The cycle of premature disease, disability, and death can be broken,” said Sheryl Martin-Schild, MD, Ph.D., FANA, FAHA, FAAN, Stroke Medical of Neurology & Stroke (Touro Infirmary and New Orleans East Hospital), Director for Louisiana Emergency Response Network and Heart N Hands Board Member.
To learn more about “Running for the HEART” 5K | 10K Run/Walk/Bike race or to register, please visit https://runsignup.com/signup2023
About Heart N Hands
Heart N Hands is a Louisiana nonprofit organization founded in 2014 by heart disease survivor Essence Harris Banks. The organization's mission is to spread heart health awareness, prevention, and education for young girls. From its start in New Orleans, Louisiana, the nonprofit has expanded its reach nationally to affiliate chapters in Nashville, TN, Memphis, TN, and Houston, TX, and is proud to announce its newest affiliate in Atlanta, GA, led by Advisory Council Leader, JoiAnquli Scott (College Junior at Clark Atlanta University). Through its multiple affiliates, Heart N Hands hopes to continue its mission of educating thousands of women and their families. For more information on the Heart N Hands ATLANTA, visit https://www.heartnhands.org/hnh-atlanta.html. For more information, you can visit https://www.heartnhands.org/.
Essence Banks
Heart N Hands
+1 800-276-8082
essence@heartnhands.org
