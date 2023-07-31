Submit Release
Celebrating Programming Completions at TSCI

It’s important to take a moment and celebrate successes, and these men at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI) were able to do so alongside family. 

TSCI hosted a recognition ceremony to celebrate those who have recently completed programs. These included GED, Intentional Peer Support, Destinations Dads, Associated Builders and Contractors, Thinking for a Change, 7 Habits on the Inside, and many, many more! The graduates have shown a desire to change thinking and behavior through these programs. 

Congrats to all, and thank you to the families who have supported these individuals. #BuildYourFuture

 

