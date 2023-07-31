Delaware Sends Wildfire Crew to Southern California

SMYRNA, Del. (July 31, 2023) – The Delaware Forest Service mobilized a 3-person wildland fire engine crew from Blackbird State Forest on July 28th for a fire assignment to Wawona, California. Working with the Yosemite National Park’s Emergency Communication Center and various agencies from all over the country, the crew will be working on patrolling and isolating new fire starts due to human activity and lightning strikes. The predicted fire danger for the area is extreme/high for the next 7 days with an active 841-acre fire currently burning in Yosemite National Park, which is creating closures in the area. This assignment will be physically demanding for the crew and will require their 45 years of experience in logistical and operational roles in order to isolate these new starts so that they do not turn into larger fires.

Today, July 31, marks the first day of a fourteen-day assignment for the engine crew. The Delaware Forest Service will be looking to perform a crew swap around mid-August so that support can continue to be provided to the area. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 64 large fires and complexes have burned 311,669 acres in 9 states. More than 11,500 wildland firefighters and support personnel are currently assigned to incidents across the country.

About Delaware Forest Service

The mission of the Delaware Department of Agriculture's Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware forests and their resources for the public through education, management, demonstration, promotion, and providing technical services in a timely and efficient manner. DFS provides a wide range of services to help Delawareans manage and improve their forest resources. These services are divided into three categories: conservation, protection, and education.