DDA reminds everyone to enjoy Delaware Grown products as First State farmers markets, farm stands open 

Food Products Inspection section ensures proper storage, handling, labeling



As the First State puts a colder-than-normal winter season in the rear-view mirror and looks forward to traditional summer fun, the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA) is reminding everyone that many farmers markets and farm stands are opening soon, featuring a variety of Delaware Grown produce and other products.

May is the opening month for many First State farmers markets, which, in 2025, registered more than $5 million in sales for the first time.

“Our farmers markets sales numbers keep going up, which shows how popular Delaware Grown products are for full-time residents and vacationers alike,” Delaware Agriculture Secretary Don Clifton said. “Many DDA sections work every day to ensure that what consumers purchase at these establishments is of the highest quality. We know everyone will be eager to visit their favorite markets and stands as the growing season continues.”

DDA’s Food Products Inspection section (FPI) conducts checks and inspections at facilities that produce, distribute and sell meat and meat products, eggs, raw milk, and fruits and vegetables. FPI works with farmers market managers, providing information and technical support to ensure the markets and their vendors are ready for a healthy season. FPI visits Delaware farm stands to ensure products are properly handled, stored and labeled so consumers can have confidence in what they are buying.

This spring, FPI is visiting farm stands to ensure owners are aware of requirements for specific products and to help raise awareness about their stands and the products they sell.

For more information, be sure to visit the following websites:

As FPI visits these stands, DDA’s online list of Delaware farm stands will be updated here: https://agriculture.delaware.gov/communications-marketing/farmstands-guide/.

Find locations and operating hours for farmers markets in all three Delaware counties here: https://agriculture.delaware.gov/communications-marketing/farmers-markets-guide/

Track fresh market availability, plan a farmers market-centered road trip and learn new recipes at https://delawaregrown.com/.

Want to open a farm stand? Find contact info here for first steps: https://agriculture.delaware.gov/food-products-inspection/contact-us/.