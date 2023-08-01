"The Ascenders: Return To Grace" Takes Readers on an Epic Journey of Redemption and Triumph by Monty Ritchings
Author Monty Clayton Ritchings released his fascinating book, "The Ascenders: Return to Grace." This incredible work of
magical realism invites readers on a unique journey that combines fiction and spiritual meditation with practical tools for personal growth. By introducing an intriguing story and a new character, Ritchings gives readers valuable insight into contemporary social conditions and empowers them to make choices that align with their own paths.
A conscious and lifelong seeker of knowledge, Monty Clayton Ritchings delves into the mystical world with the broad tools of wisdom gained through classes and life experiences. As a member of The Rosicrucian Order AMORC since 1981, Ritchings has developed a close relationship with Source and has explored Core Belief Engineering, Mind Dynamics, Heart Resonance Therapy, Jin Shin Jyutsu, Reiki and his passion for understanding the human mind and its impact on human life And continued to seek progress.
"The Ascenders: Return to Grace" falls under the genre of magical realism, providing readers with a unique blend of fantasy and spiritual perspective. The book presents a compelling story about the emergence of a new species of humanity, Homo Integratis, and its impact on the world as it transitions from Pisces to Aquarius. Through this engaging story, Ritchings subtly incorporates spiritual ideas and practical tools that readers can apply to their own lives. The book is a guide for individuals who want to understand why people behave the way they do and choose focuses that match their own personalities
The inspiration for "The Ascenders: Return to Grace" came to Ritchings via a channel message from his guardian angel, Rachel. With this divine guidance, he created a compelling narrative that not only entertains but reveals deep insights and a unique perspective on personal transformation and spiritual growth
The highlight of "The Ascenders: Return to Grace" is the exploration of this new human race, Homo Integratis, adding a fascinating element to a book in which Ritchings takes readers on a journey full of personal challenges, growth and decisions, all hot under Guardian Angel Rachel's guidance. The story is told in an engaging and emotive way, making it accessible and appealing to readers from all walks of life.
While "The Ascenders: Return to Grace" has yet to garner specific accolades or reviews, Ritchings has participated in several interviews and podcasts, creating excitement and anticipation for the book's unique themes and ideas. The target audience for this book is young adults of both sexes who are open to exploring spiritual ideas and seeking personal growth and transformation. The book’s easy-to-read format, large fonts and double-spaced fonts make it an enjoyable read for those seeking an immersive and thought-provoking experience "The Ascenders: Return to Grace" is available for purchase at
all major online bookstores, including Amazon and Goodreads. For readers eager to embark on this incredible journey of redemption and triumph, the book offers fascinating and illuminating insights into spiritual meditation and personal growth tools.
Book: The Ascenders: Return To Grace
By: Monty Clayton Ritchings
Paperback: ISBN-10 : 0978189140
ISBN-13 : 978-0978189143
Kindle: ASIN : B09L6MHHQH
About the Author:
Monty has been a member of The Rosicrucian Order AMORC since 1981, he has developed a good tool kit for living well on this planet we call Home. He has also studied Core Belief Engineering, Mind Dynamics, Heart Resonance Therapy, Jin Shin Jyutsu, and Reiki. These studies have enabled him to develop a strong connection with Source through which he has been provided some other practical intuitive techniques.
Monty’s interest in the non-physical side of healing began with a program he studied at Douglas College in New Westminster BC Canada back in 1970, called Human Development. It was offered by two very open-minded social workers. It was the beginning of his never-ending quest to understand the human mind and its impact on people’s lives from an intuitive perspective.
Monty is also a seasoned public speaker having completed the Competent Toastmaster level three times plus the Able Toastmaster level in Toastmasters International, where he wrote and facilitated many workshops and keynote talks. In fact, his love for writing books came from writing speeches in Toastmasters. Monty’s passions are personal evolution, nature and traveling.
