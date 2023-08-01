RENOWNED LOCAL FASHION EXPERT JENNIE STEHLI LAUNCHES ‘SHOP CURATED CLOSET BY CALYGIRLSTYLD’ ONLINE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE
ShopCuratedCloset.com Features Affordable Fashion-Forward Clothing, Deals and More
My goal is to inspire and motivate women to feel confident and beautiful in their everyday life.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boca Raton-based fashion expert Jennie Stehli is pleased to announce the launch of her online boutique shopping experience, Shop Curated Closet by CalyGIRLStyld. Jennie has over twenty years in the fashion and beauty industry, working most recently at ELLE magazine, Glamour and Us Weekly. The site specializes in women’s clothing for every occasion, offering elevated, comfortable, casual styles and pieces that can seamlessly transition from day to night.
— fashion expert Jennie Stehli
The ShopCuratedCloset.com website is the latest venture for Jennie, who is widely known for her CALYgirlSTYLD blog and social media fashion insights. Jennie, a California native who has made Florida her home, first made a name for herself by offering personalized styling services for friends and associates. Word of her styling talent and eye for affordable yet fashion-forward clothing quickly spread.
“My goal is to inspire and motivate women to feel confident and beautiful in their everyday life,” says Stehli. “I am proving that fashionable clothing does not need to be expensive to be on-trend, and the quality of an item is more important than its label.”
ShopCuratedCloset.com offers discount codes for weekly ‘Style Drops,’ and will be holding its End of Summer Sale, with 30% off everything on the site beginning August 9th. For more information, please visit www.ShopCuratedCloset.com or follow @CALYgirlSTYLD on Instagram and Facebook.
About Shop Curated Closet by CALYgirlSTYLD
Shop Curated Closet by CALYgirlSTYLD is an online shopping boutique founded by Jennie Stehli that offers an array of affordable on-trend and classic fashion and accessories that inspire and motivate women to feel confident and beautiful in their everyday life. Known as the CALYgirlSTYLD blogger and social media influencer, Jennie is a California native and South Florida resident with over twenty years in the fashion and beauty industry, working most recently at ELLE magazine, Glamour and Us Weekly. For more information, please visit www.ShopCuratedCloset.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here