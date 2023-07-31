Prinx Tires Announces Official Sponsorship of the 2023 3ICE Championship
Driving the Road to Victory: Prinx Tires Joins Forces as Official Sponsor of the 2023 3ICE ChampionshipLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prinx Tires, a global tire manufacturing leader, will be an official sponsor of the highly anticipated 2023 3ICE Championship, set to take place on Saturday, August 12, at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, PA. This groundbreaking three-on-three professional ice hockey league promises an electrifying and fast-paced experience with exceptional sports talent from around the world. Additionally, the company will also sponsor the final Game 6 of the series on Wednesday, August 2 in Clarksville, TN.
Fans attending the Championship game will have the opportunity to receive a promotional rebate when purchasing a set of 4 Prinx tires, further enhancing the connection between the company and the audience. All participants will also be entered for a chance to win an autographed game jersey from the 3ICE league. Prinx Tires' logo and brand messaging will be prominently displayed on the ice, digital board signage, jumbotron, and other official league communication channels. The Championship will broadcast live nationally on CBS at 1:00 p.m. and other Canada networks (*TSN and TVA), maximizing brand visibility.
“Our collaboration with 3ICE presents an exciting opportunity for Prinx Tires to push boundaries and create brand awareness. Together, we will undoubtedly create thrilling moments both on and off the ice, while embracing the competitive spirit and adrenaline that is synonymous with ice hockey. This partnership with 3ICE will allow us to reach a wider audience, connecting with ice hockey enthusiasts and sports fans in both the US and Canada," said Samuel Felberbaum, President of Prinx Tires.
“Prinx Tires' selection as an official sponsor for the 3ICE Championship is a cause for excitement," stated John Schermerhorn, Chief Revenue Officer (East) and Chief Content Officer of 3ICE. "Their reputation for producing top-notch, high-performance tires perfectly aligns with our vision for a fast-paced, dynamic, and exhilarating ice hockey experience. Together, we are set to redefine how fans engage with the sport they love.
For more information and to view Prinx Tires complete tire lineup, please visit prinxtireusa.com.
About Prinx Tires:
Prinx Tires is a leading global tire manufacturer with a steadfast commitment to producing high-quality tires for a wide range of vehicles. With a focus on research, innovation, and sustainable practices, Prinx Tires continues to set new standards in the industry, providing reliable and high-performance solutions to customers worldwide. The Prinx Tire brand is imported and sold exclusively in North America by Prinx Chengshan Tire North America, Inc. (PCTNA), and is a part of Prinx Chengshan (Shandong) Tire Co., Ltd. Prinx Chengshan has a rich history dating back to 1976 and specializes in the research and development of green, safe, high-quality, and high-performance TBR, PCR, and LTR tires.
About 3ICE:
3ICE is the totally independent three-on-three professional ice hockey league in North America, created by Founder & CEO E.J. Johnston. Designed to give fans the speed, skill and excitement they love 100% of the time, the on-ice action moves at an unprecedented pace, providing the ultimate hockey experience. Learn more at www.3ice.com.
