Leading Automotive Trade Show ASTE is coming to Durham, NC to Showcase the Automotive Industry
ASTE, the industry-leading training and networking event, runs Sept 28-30 and features keynote speeches from CEOs Tom Greco and Stuart Schuette.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Service and Tire Alliance is excited to announce the premier automotive trade show, Automotive Service Technology Expo (ASTE) is coming to Durham, NC, September 28th - September 30th.
ASTE is the automotive event of the year. Three days of high-energy training sessions and incomparable networking opportunities. ASTE has long been recognized as the go-to event for automotive professionals. For over 50 years ASTE has been providing attendees with an unparalleled experience in training and networking.
This year, ASTE aims to raise the bar even higher, delivering an extraordinary experience for automotive professionals, industry experts, and enthusiasts alike. Exploring the latest advancements and trends in the automotive world.
ASTE is thrilled to have two highly admired Aftermarket CEOs joining us this year. Tom Greco of Advance Auto Parts and Stuart Schuette of American Tire Distributors will be sharing their wisdom and insight on the future direction of our industry.
Highlights of ASTE 2023 include.
• Unparalleled networking opportunities. ASTE offers a lively platform for networking, allowing attendees to connect with like-minded professionals, create valuable partnerships and interact with industry-leading experts. From a thrilling casino night, our special Women’s dinner, the casual Friday lunch to the unforgettable Saturday Night Closeout Party, the social events at ASTE are unrivaled.
• Comprehensive Trade Show. Discover the latest products and services at the expansive vendor trade show. Equip your business with cutting–edge tools and gain a competitive edge in the fast-paced automotive industry.
• Educational Seminars. ATSE is committed to delivering the highest-level content. Attendees have access to over 50 management and technical seminars presented by leading industry experts. Topics will range from electric vehicle diagnostics and troubleshooting to management and marketing strategies.
• Tire Saturday. A full day and space dedicated to Tires, ADAS, TPMS, and other industry topics. Educational sessions, open discussions and networking that will be geared to the specific interests of the tire industry. The discounted registration fee of $190 includes a full day of Tire Saturday event, Expo Trade Show with lunch and evening Cocktail Hour headlined by ATD’s own Stuart Schuette.
• New This Year. Kick-off ASTE with an amazing pre-party at Rush Hour Go-Carting. Enjoy our new Thursday Lunch, perfect to start off your networking. Newly added media rooms and a supersized bourbon tasting afterparty led by renowned Bourbon expert Gary Crunkleton.
We are proud to have the support of numerous sponsors who have played a crucial role in making ASTE 2023 possible. These sponsors have demonstrated their dedication to advancing automotive technology, fostering innovation, and supporting the professional growth of individuals within the industry. Their generous contributions and commitment to the automotive industry have helped elevate this event to new heights. We extend our sincere gratitude to our valued sponsors, including NAPA, Advance Auto, NTW, Shop Marketing Pros, The Institute, Elite Worldwide, Shop Fix Academy, and Opus IVS.
Victoria Smith
Automotive Service and Tire Alliance - ASTA
+1 925-348-0097
victoria.smith@astausa.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram