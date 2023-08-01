Kalmbach Feeds® Expands with Acquisition of Ware Milling
HOUSTON, MS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kalmbach Feeds® is pleased to announce the acquisition of Ware Milling, an outstanding, family-owned feed business located in Houston, MS. This addition represents a strategic milestone in the growth of Kalmbach Feeds®, fueled by amazing customers and growing demand for its top-quality nutrition products and services.
Shared Values and Commitment
Kalmbach Feeds® and Ware Milling are a great fit, in large part due to the shared values and focus on meeting customer’s needs that have been a part of these two cultures for a combined 85 years. Both companies are committed to producing the highest quality products in the industry and delivering outstanding value for customers. By joining forces, the companies aim to combine their expertise, resources, and market presence to create an even stronger partner for their many stakeholders.
Richard Ware, President of Ware Milling, commented, “We are excited about the opportunities for our customers and team members as they become part of the Kalmbach Feeds team. We know that they will be treated well, with similar values and business principles to how we have operated for over 25 years. We as a family are excited to remain a part of the team for the foreseeable future and help insure a smooth transition!”
“We are thrilled to welcome the Ware Milling team into the Kalmbach family,” said Paul Kalmbach, Jr, President of Kalmbach Feeds. “This acquisition is a testament to the shared commitment we have to our customers, team members and the agricultural community. We are excited about the geographical reach that this addition will provide the Kalmbach organization and look forward to continuing the great legacy that the Ware family has stewarded for the last 2 decades!“
About Kalmbach Feeds®
Kalmbach Feeds® is a family-owned feed company based in Upper Sandusky, Ohio with the promise to "feed your animals as if they were our own." Kalmbach Feeds has been a growing part of the nation’s food chain since 1963. The 2nd and 3rd generation of the Kalmbach family are actively leading the company and continuing the mission started by the founders, Milton and Ruth Kalmbach. Kalmbach Feeds specializes in nutritional products and services for both commercial and companion animals. Kalmbach Nutritional Services® focuses on being a key feed, ingredient, and nutritional services partner to commercial livestock owners that produce meat, milk, and eggs. Kalmbach Feeds’ retail brands include Kalmbach Feeds® livestock and poultry products, Tribute Superior Equine Nutrition®, Antler King® wildlife products, Right Choice® Equine Feeds, and Formula of Champions® show feeds. These products are available nationwide through the company’s network of independent dealers, retailers, and online distributors.
Angela Moser
Kalmbach Feeds
+1 419-294-3838 ext. 257
angela.moser@kalmbachfeeds.com