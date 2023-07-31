Williams vs Puig Event Sold Out, New Sections Open

In just a week and a half, 9000+ tickets have been sold for the historic event, leading investment company Grupo VRDG and event producers to open new sections.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just over a week since the start of ticket sales for the historic tennis match between Venus Williams and Monica Puig at the Puerto Rico Coliseum on September 15, the event has sold over 9,000 tickets and is on the brink of selling out. Grupo VRDG, the investment company for this match, along with No Limit Entertainment and Sold Out Entertainment, producers of the event, announced the opening of new sections.

"With this success in sales, we have decided to open more sections in the main and upper south part of the Coliseum so that tennis fans can enjoy this great game, for a total of 10 thousand people. Our company gratefully and humbly acknowledges this support from all of Puerto Rico, the audience, sponsors, and media," said Nicolás Pereira, senior operations executive for Latin America for Grupo VRDG, who in his professional tennis career was one of the top 50 in the world.

Meanwhile, the event's producers, Francisco "Paco" López and Carlos "Javish" Casillas, noted that they do not rule out opening the complete third floor in the coming weeks and bringing the Coliseum to full capacity of 15 thousand people when the artists participating in the concert after the game are announced. This would be a feat achieved by few events at the Coliseum and would mark a milestone in Puerto Rican sport history.

Since the event’s announcement, the excitement has been palpable. In addition to the overwhelming ticket sales, the event has taken off among celebrities, such as Raymond Arrieta, Gil Marie López, Ivonne Orsini, Rocky The Kid, Danilo Beauchamp, Angelique "Burbu" Burgos, Ramón "Gato" Gómez, sports commentator Héctor "De Playmaker" and Olympians Luis Joel Castro and Jaime Espinal, among other well-known figures who have expressed their support and confirmed their attendance.

"In the business sector, the reaction has been extremely positive," said Pereira, highlighting that brands such as Lexus, Walmart, Liberty, TraFon, Chobani, Riviera Tennis Center by VRM Companies, Power Solar, Ferraiuoli, Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, and Valvoline, among others, have joined.

Mariela Vallines, director of the Convention District Authority, the agency in charge of the Puerto Rico Coliseum, was enthusiastic about receiving the tennis players at the country's largest entertainment center. "The fiscal year that just ended was a historic one for the Convention District Authority. We managed to break all attendance, net earnings, and events held records. This, to a large extent, is due to the support given to events like this, which catapult Puerto Rico as a relevant destination in world-class sports events. We are proud to have Monica at home," she said.

Pereira explained that the idea for this match between the tennis players arose from the need for more events and different content for the enjoyment of the Puerto Rican family. "Grupo VRDG makes investments in different industries and, during some business trips in Latin America along with Julio Cabral (CEO of Grupo VRDG), we were able to identify with Monica the opportunity to bring this world-class event and to do it in a venue as fitting as the Puerto Rico Coliseum, which just a few weeks ago announced unprecedented levels in ticket sales for its events," he assured.

The match, to be broadcast by Telemundo with international distribution, will be accompanied by youth tennis clinics, a VIP meet and greet, an exclusive welcome event, and a reception at the Governor’s Mansion. After the match is over, a large Latin music show will be held.

Tickets for the match are available at Ticketera or at the box office of the Puerto Rico Coliseum. For additional information, you can contact the director of communications, Cindy Villarraga at 787-503-8838.

About Grupo VRDG

A diversified investment and business group that invests in and operates five companies in the finance, infrastructure, agriculture, and media industries in Puerto Rico, Latin America, and the United States. Its mission is to drive innovation and disruption in investments and commercial industries, while having a positive impact on the communities and people they work with.