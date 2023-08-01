Revibe Technologies Nominated for Prestigious 2023 Prix Galien Award for Best Digital Solution

Developing Non-Drug Alternatives to treat ADHD

" — Joseph Koziak - CEO

Revibe Technologies, a pioneering company at the forefront of innovation in wearable digital healthcare solutions for ADHD and CNS conditions, is delighted to announce its nomination for the esteemed 2023 Prix Galien Award for Best Digital Solution. The nomination recognizes Revibe Technologies' exceptional contributions to advancing healthcare through groundbreaking non-drug digital technologies that have the potential to transform the lives of patients and medical professionals alike.

The Prix Galien Award, widely regarded as the most prestigious accolade in the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, celebrates outstanding achievements in scientific research, technological innovation, and the improvement of patient care. The Best Digital Solution category honors the digital health revolution and acknowledges companies that harness cutting-edge technologies to revolutionize healthcare services and outcomes.

Revibe Technologies has long been committed to addressing critical challenges in healthcare by leveraging the power of wearable digital solutions. Their revolutionary approach combines artificial intelligence, data analytics, and wearable technology to create smart, patient-centric solutions that empower individuals in managing their mental health effectively. With a diverse range of potential applications, Revibe Technologies' digital solutions have shown promise in improving disease management, increasing treatment adherence, and enhancing patient engagement.

"We are incredibly honored to be nominated for the 2023 Prix Galien Award for Best Digital Solution," said Joseph Koziak, CEO of Revibe Technologies. "This recognition further validates our dedication to developing transformative healthcare technologies that have a positive impact on patients and healthcare providers alike. Our mission is to empower individuals with the non-drug tools they need to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives, and this nomination serves as a testament to our commitment to that vision."

The winners of the 2023 Prix Galien Awards will be announced at the prestigious gala ceremony scheduled to take place on October 26, 2023 in New York City. The event will bring together leading minds from the medical and pharmaceutical community, creating an unparalleled platform to celebrate innovation and recognize those who are pushing the boundaries of modern medicine.

About Revibe Technologies:

Revibe Technologies is a trailblazing company dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through the development of cutting-edge wearable, digital solutions. Founded in 2016 by Rich Brancaccio, Chief Innovation Officer, the company's mission is to provide safe, non-drug options to improve health outcomes and enhance overall well-being for individuals with ADHD and CNS conditions. With a passionate team of experts in technology and medicine, Revibe Technologies is redefining patient-centric care through artificial intelligence, wearable technology, and data-driven insights.

For more information about Revibe Technologies and its groundbreaking digital healthcare solutions, please visit www.revibetech.com.