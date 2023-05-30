Revibe Technologies Appoints Dr. Greg Mattingly to Scientific and Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Greg Mattingly - Leading psychiatrist and thought leader on ADHD joins Revibe Technologies Scientific and Medical Advisory Board

WAKE FOREST, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revibe Technologies, a leading developer of wearable technology for children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Greg Mattingly to its Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Mattingly is a highly respected psychiatrist and expert in ADHD, an Associate Clinical Professor at Washington University with extensive clinical expertise as a Principal Investigator of over 400 clinical trials in the study of treatments for children and adults with various mental health conditions. Dr. Mattingly is the President Elect for the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) and serves on the scientific program for the World Federation of ADHD.

In his role on the Scientific and Medical Advisory Board, Dr. Mattingly will provide strategic guidance to Revibe Technologies on its product development and clinical research initiatives. He will work closely with the company's executive team, as well as other board members and clinical advisors, to advance the development and use of technology-based interventions for children with ADHD.

"I am excited to join the team at Revibe Technologies and help advance the development of safe, non-drug therapies for children with ADHD," said Dr. Mattingly. "While medications have an important role in treating ADHD, they are not the only option. Non-pharmacological treatments, such as wearable technologies and behavior-based interventions, can also be effective for many individuals. I look forward to working with Revibe Technologies to advance these non-drug options and improve outcomes for children with ADHD."

Joseph Koziak, CEO of Revibe Technologies, expressed his excitement about Dr. Mattingly's appointment, saying: "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Mattingly to our Scientific and Medical Advisory Board. His deep knowledge of ADHD, combined with his clinical experience and dedication to patient care, make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to drawing on his expertise as we continue to develop innovative wearable solutions to help children with ADHD thrive."

Revibe Technologies is committed to improving the lives of children and families affected by ADHD using wearable technology and evidence-based interventions. The company's flagship product, FokusRx, is a wearable device designed to improve focus and attention in children with ADHD. With Dr. Mattingly's expertise and guidance, the company is well positioned to continue to advance the field of ADHD treatment through technology-based interventions. More information about Revibe Technologies and its new smartwatch wearable technologies can be found at www.revibetech.com