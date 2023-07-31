*UPDATED*New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5002963
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 30, 2023 at 1352 hours
STREET: In the area of 536 VT Route 22a
TOWN: Orwell
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Boris Leszczynski
AGE: 53
HELMET? Y/ DOT Approved
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glens Falls, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson
VEHICLE MODEL: MC
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial
INJURIES: Yes, non- life threatening
HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Olivia Sherwood
AGE: 27
SEATBELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rock Hill, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2023
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: No
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 30, 2023 at approximately 1352 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 536 VT Route 22a in the Town of Orwell for a reported car versus motorcycle crash.
Investigation revealed Boris Leszczynski (53) of Glens Falls, NY was traveling north on VT Route 22a behind Olivia Sherwood (27) of Rock Hill, NY. Leszczynski failed to avoid traffic that had slowed ahead of him and ultimately hit the back of Sherwood’s vehicle.
Witnesses state an unidentified white box truck was traveling south on VT Route 22a, behind a truck towing a boat. The unidentified white box truck entered the northbound lane to pass the truck it was following. When the unidentified white box truck entered the lane, it caused northbound traffic to slow/stop.
Leszczynski was brought by Middlebury Regional EMS to Porter Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Orwell Fire Department.
Anyone who witnessed this incident, or interacted with the box truck, is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the New Haven Barracks by calling (802) 388-4919 or emailing Mae.Murdock@vermont.gov. Tips can by anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.