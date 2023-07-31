Submit Release
*UPDATED*New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B5002963                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven                            

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: July 30, 2023 at 1352 hours

STREET: In the area of 536 VT Route 22a

TOWN: Orwell

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Boris Leszczynski

AGE: 53   

HELMET? Y/ DOT Approved

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Glens Falls, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: MC

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Yes, non- life threatening 

HOSPITAL: Porter Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Olivia Sherwood

AGE: 27   

SEATBELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rock Hill, NY

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Wrangler

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: No 

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On July 30, 2023 at approximately 1352 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to the area of 536 VT Route 22a in the Town of Orwell for a reported car versus motorcycle crash.

 

Investigation revealed Boris Leszczynski (53) of Glens Falls, NY was traveling north on VT Route 22a behind Olivia Sherwood (27) of Rock Hill, NY. Leszczynski failed to avoid traffic that had slowed ahead of him and ultimately hit the back of Sherwood’s vehicle.

 

Witnesses state an unidentified white box truck was traveling south on VT Route 22a, behind a truck towing a boat. The unidentified white box truck entered the northbound lane to pass the truck it was following. When the unidentified white box truck entered the lane, it caused northbound traffic to slow/stop.

 

Leszczynski was brought by Middlebury Regional EMS to Porter Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. Troopers were assisted on scene by Orwell Fire Department.

 

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or interacted with the box truck, is encouraged to contact Trooper Mae Murdock at the New Haven Barracks by calling (802) 388-4919 or emailing Mae.Murdock@vermont.gov. Tips can by anonymously reported at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

*UPDATED*New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash

