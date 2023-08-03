Fintech, Commerce Leaders to Keynote at MPC23, Aug. 23-25, 2023, Atlanta

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event MPC2023

Presentations Reflect Expanding Digital Commerce Sphere

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will bring top-tier keynote speakers to the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North for three days of live speeches, demos, exhibits and networking. MPC23 will feature a star-studded lineup, stated Marla Ellerman, Executive Director of MPC and Publisher of Mobile Marketing & Technology.

Ellerman, whose background spans over twenty years in the tech industry, noted the conference will include stakeholders from across the digital commerce value chain, including tech channel leaders, providing fresh content, interactive sessions, first-rate networking and live demos throughout the exhibit hall.

“Personally meet the thought leaders who are shaping the future of digital commerce and alternative payments,” Ellerman said. “That’s the beauty of our show – we’re big enough to span the digital commerce ecosystem and small enough to enable our guests to exchange ideas with world-renowned experts in fintech, banking, security, payments, retail, and technology.”

Will Graylin, CEO of OV Loop Inc., agreed, stating he looks forward to returning to the MPC stage.

"The future of commerce and finance isn't written yet, but events like MPC provide the pen,” Graylin said. "It’s here that we come together to challenge the status quo and forge a new path, strengthening the ties between banks, merchants, and customers. The vision is clear: a world in which technological innovation drives meaningful and profitable relationships between people, brands and financial institutions."

Star-Studded Line-up

Ellerman mentioned this year’s theme, “The Movement of Money,” celebrates dynamic, ever-changing technologies, trends and payment flows. This thirteenth annual conference, MPC23, she noted, will offer a diversity of perspectives from industry leaders who are innovating and disrupting traditional commerce and finance in novel and transformative ways.

Stars from banking, blockchain, cryptocurrencies, fintech, payments and financial services sectors will take the main stage at MPC23, Ellerman added, citing the following high-profile keynotes taking place throughout the conference:

Solving for bank, merchant, customer disintermediation

Will Graylin, CEO and Chairman, OV Loop will share insights with the audience on how Big Tech is controlling consumer awareness, choice, and experience via their walled gardens, disintermediating the relationships between banks, merchants, customers. This keynote will explore the transformative impact of commerce platforms to strengthen and re-intermediate relationships, foster loyalty, and drive business growth through innovative engagement and payments tech.

Emerging fraud – inside and outside of payments

William Maviromichalis, Account Executive, Kount, will present the ever-changing nature of fraud that is fueling innovative new tactics among industry-leading fraud fighters tasked with

protecting our identities and data. Learn how to recognize emerging fraud vectors and how to leverage data to gain the upper hand against cybercriminals.

Worldpay’s industry outlook

Brad Pinneke, VP of Business Development, Worldpay for Platforms will share a global perspective from Worldpay, a leading payments provider powering global integrated omni-commerce. The company processes 40 billion transactions annually, supporting over 300 payment types across 146 countries and 126 currencies as it continues to expand into high-growth markets, including global eCommerce, integrated payments and B2B.

Truist’s industry outlook

Chris Ward, Head of Wholesale Payments, Truist, will provide commentary from Truist Financial Corporation, a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. The company, with total assets of $555 billion as of June 2023, offers a diversity of retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending solutions.

Relevantz’s industry outlook

Relevantz Technology Services Inc. (formerly ObjectFrontier Software) has been delivering relevant technology solutions to help improve lives for 25 years. Hear directly from the company’s leadership on topics related to finance, healthcare, insurance, media, telecom, retail, and technology sectors.

Schellman on Cybersecurity

Adam “Sully” Perella, Technical Director, Schellman, global provider of attestation, compliance, and certification services operating under two distinct entities, Schellman & Company, LLC (a top 100 CPA firm) and Schellman Compliance, LLC (a globally accredited compliance assessment firm, will highlight the company’s approach to helping clients achieve multiple compliance objectives through long-term, successful relationships with a trusted third-party assessor.

Catch the Movement of Money

Consistent with this year’s theme, “The Movement of Money,” Ellerman said MPC is THE place to network, learn and grow while expanding your knowledge base and database.

“As everyone who has ever attended one of our conferences would agree, this is the place to make deals, forge new relationships and get up to date on payments, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity, consumer privacy and customer experience,” she said.

ABOUT MPC: The Digital Commerce Event

MPC: The Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and expo for alternative payments leaders. Known for its constellation of thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers, MPC spans the entire digital commerce value chain, providing perspectives from leading financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industry brands. Join the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments, loyalty, blockchain, digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy and more at MPC: The Digital Commerce Event.

ABOUT MPC23

MPC23, which marks the 13th year of MPC: The Digital Commerce Event, will be held at the Westin Atlanta Perimeter North from August 23 to 25, 2023. Themed, “The Movement of Money,” the exclusive event will focus on alternative payment technologies in established and emerging markets, connecting participants with the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.