Columbia South License Office Opens

JEFFERSON CITY

The Columbia South License Office, located at 1101 Grindstone Pkwy., Ste. 103, Columbia, Mo., 65201, opened today at 9:00 a.m. For office hours and days of operation for the Columbia South License Office, please visit the License Office Location Map at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/ or call 573-615-1054.

The management contract for the Columbia South License Office was awarded to 2015 Schotthill Woods LLC on June 7. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

