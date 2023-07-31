NEWS RELEASE

For Immediate Release: July 28, 2023

Humphreys County School District reports suspected fraud to MDE

JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has received a report from the Humphreys County School District (HCSD) about suspected fraud with the use of the district’s gas cards for transportation. The district has alerted the Office of the Mississippi Attorney General and the Office of the State Auditor, which are leading the investigation.

District officials discovered the suspected fraud during an analysis of rising expenditures for gas for school buses. Once district officials discovered the irregularities, they immediately reported the issue to MDE and law enforcement officials and canceled the existing gas cards.

“District officials took swift action to stop and report the suspected fraud,” said Dr. Ray Morgigno, interim state superintendent of education. “The MDE and district leaders take seriously any suspicion of fraud and are eager to assist the investigation through to its conclusion.”

The HCSD is part of the Mississippi Achievement School District, which the MDE and Mississippi State Board of Education oversee. Districts are placed in the Achievement School District for persistent academic underperformance. The HCSD and the Yazoo City School District were placed in the Achievement School District in June 2019.

