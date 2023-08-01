High Schools Worldwide Partner with VHS Learning for Teacher-Led Online Classes
New schools join more than 600 high schools worldwide that use VHS Learning online courses to expand their school’s student offerings.
Schools around the world and across the United States have launched partnerships with VHS Learning this year to provide their students with rich, engaging online courses in a variety of disciplines. These new schools join more than 600 high schools worldwide that use VHS Learning online courses to expand their school's student offerings.
— President & CEO of VHS Learning Carol DeFuria
New international school participants this year include the American International School of Budapest in Nagykovácsi, Hungary; American International School of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China; American International School of Muscat in Oman; Qatar Academy Al Khor in Qatar; and
Frankfurt International School in Oberursel (Taunus), Germany.
New U.S. school participants include Elite Open School in Irvine Calif., an accredited private school specializing in blended learning and providing personalized learning experiences.
“Schools use VHS Learning to provide their students with high-quality online courses. Our accredited program provides fall, spring, and full-year courses that contain group projects, discussions, labs, and much more,” said President & CEO of VHS Learning Carol DeFuria. “Our classrooms provide unique opportunities for students to work with students from around the globe, all within a nurturing and supportive learning community. Schools that utilize our turnkey program add student scheduling flexibility, with a catalog of over three hundred courses in all disciplines at their disposal. including Flexible courses that allow enrollment throughout the year. This helps schools to better meet students’ interests, while combatting teacher shortages.”
VHS Learning collaborates with schools of all types — urban, rural, public, and private — to expand their programs of study and offer instructor-led courses that might not otherwise be available locally. The program features small class sizes, certified teachers, and flexible scheduling with coursework that is accessible anywhere students have internet access. Adding VHS Learning courses is quick and easy, as VHS Learning provides the course instructors and curriculum, as well as its team of helpful online learning experts. Schools work with their students to schedule VHS Learning courses into their standard school day, just like any other course offered at their school.
For the almost three decades that VHS Learning has provided supplemental online high school classes, it has earned a reputation for high educational quality, which keeps schools and students coming back. VHS Learning currently has approximately 19,000 course enrollments annually. Last year, 88% of schools utilizing the program continued their participation into the next academic year, and 90% of administrators and 90% of site coordinators who manage the VHS Learning program at their school said they were satisfied or very satisfied with their school’s VHS Learning experience.
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with 27 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 600 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 300+ online high school courses — including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), and Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
