Leslie Wang at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Completes Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) Agent Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud to announce that Leslie Wang, a professional real estate agent fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English, has successfully completed the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ (CPO) agent certification. With this achievement, Leslie Wang is now equipped to offer sellers and buyers a unique set of benefits that ensure a smoother, more secure, and value-added real estate experience.
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program offers several advantages to both sellers and buyers in the real estate market:
Benefits for Sellers:
Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Listing: The property will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, attracting more buyers and commanding higher prices, while reducing hassle in the selling process.
Prelisting Home Inspection: The home undergoes a thorough inspection by a certified home inspector, providing you with a detailed report before listing. This proactive approach helps to avoid potential transaction delays by addressing any issues upfront or disclosing them to potential buyers.
Prelisting Termite Inspection: A termite inspection is conducted to identify and address any infestation issues before listing, adding further peace of mind for both sellers and buyers.
Seller Warranty: Sellers receive a Home Warranty during the selling process, enhancing the perceived value of the property.
High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour: The home will be showcased on various online platforms with a captivating 360° virtual tour, allowing potential buyers to explore the property remotely.
Professional HDR Photography with Aerial Drone and Virtual Home Staging Photos: Stunning visual content of your home will be presented across major real estate websites to attract more potential buyers.
Exclusive Seller App: Sellers have access to an innovative app that provides feedback from showings, allowing them to see the prospects and agent comments about their property.
Up Front Title Search: A preliminary title search is performed, helping sellers address any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, or title issues with their attorney before entering into a contract.
Concierge Service: Sellers can upgrade their home and pay when it sells, resulting in higher sale prices and faster project times.
Certified Leak-Free Roof: Licensed professionals inspect the roof and related components, ensuring that your roof is in excellent condition and, if needed, certifying it to give buyers additional confidence.
Benefits for Buyers:
Buyer Warranty: Buyers of Certified Pre-Owned Homes™ receive a Home Warranty for 13 months after closing, providing protection and peace of mind.
Buy Back Guarantee: Buyers are offered an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, ensuring satisfaction with their purchase or providing an option to sell it back† or sell it for free†.
Free Appraisal for Buyers and Sellers: Buyers and sellers receive a free appraisal report from selected lenders, guaranteeing hassle-free loan approvals and smooth closings.
Leslie Wang's unique background and expertise in various aspects of real estate, including data analysis, mortgage loans, property management, and EB5/L1, make her an invaluable resource for clients seeking their ideal homes. Her fluency in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English gives her a deep understanding of California's diverse culture, customs, and cities, particularly in Los Angeles. With a focus on client requirements and unwavering dedication, Leslie Wang has earned a reputation for reliability and exceptional accomplishments in the real estate industry.
For more information about the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program or to work with Leslie Wang, please contact:
Leslie Wang
Real Estate Agent, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-203-8905
Email: lwang@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/leslie-wang/
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency committed to providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in California. Their Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program and dedicated team of professionals ensure a seamless and rewarding real estate experience for all clients.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
The Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program offers several advantages to both sellers and buyers in the real estate market:
Benefits for Sellers:
Certified Pre-Owned Home™ Listing: The property will be advertised as a Certified Pre-Owned Home™, attracting more buyers and commanding higher prices, while reducing hassle in the selling process.
Prelisting Home Inspection: The home undergoes a thorough inspection by a certified home inspector, providing you with a detailed report before listing. This proactive approach helps to avoid potential transaction delays by addressing any issues upfront or disclosing them to potential buyers.
Prelisting Termite Inspection: A termite inspection is conducted to identify and address any infestation issues before listing, adding further peace of mind for both sellers and buyers.
Seller Warranty: Sellers receive a Home Warranty during the selling process, enhancing the perceived value of the property.
High Definition 360° Interactive Matterport 3D Tour: The home will be showcased on various online platforms with a captivating 360° virtual tour, allowing potential buyers to explore the property remotely.
Professional HDR Photography with Aerial Drone and Virtual Home Staging Photos: Stunning visual content of your home will be presented across major real estate websites to attract more potential buyers.
Exclusive Seller App: Sellers have access to an innovative app that provides feedback from showings, allowing them to see the prospects and agent comments about their property.
Up Front Title Search: A preliminary title search is performed, helping sellers address any recorded liens, violations, mortgages, or title issues with their attorney before entering into a contract.
Concierge Service: Sellers can upgrade their home and pay when it sells, resulting in higher sale prices and faster project times.
Certified Leak-Free Roof: Licensed professionals inspect the roof and related components, ensuring that your roof is in excellent condition and, if needed, certifying it to give buyers additional confidence.
Benefits for Buyers:
Buyer Warranty: Buyers of Certified Pre-Owned Homes™ receive a Home Warranty for 13 months after closing, providing protection and peace of mind.
Buy Back Guarantee: Buyers are offered an exclusive 24-month buy-back guarantee, ensuring satisfaction with their purchase or providing an option to sell it back† or sell it for free†.
Free Appraisal for Buyers and Sellers: Buyers and sellers receive a free appraisal report from selected lenders, guaranteeing hassle-free loan approvals and smooth closings.
Leslie Wang's unique background and expertise in various aspects of real estate, including data analysis, mortgage loans, property management, and EB5/L1, make her an invaluable resource for clients seeking their ideal homes. Her fluency in Mandarin, Cantonese, and English gives her a deep understanding of California's diverse culture, customs, and cities, particularly in Los Angeles. With a focus on client requirements and unwavering dedication, Leslie Wang has earned a reputation for reliability and exceptional accomplishments in the real estate industry.
For more information about the Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program or to work with Leslie Wang, please contact:
Leslie Wang
Real Estate Agent, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty
Phone: 626-203-8905
Email: lwang@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Website: https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/agentdirectory/leslie-wang/
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty:
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is a leading real estate agency committed to providing exceptional service to buyers and sellers in California. Their Certified Pre-Owned Home™ program and dedicated team of professionals ensure a seamless and rewarding real estate experience for all clients.
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY, INC.
+1 626-789-0159
Rudy@YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other