Going Launches Free Flights Every Day Giveaway
Travelers can enter to win one free flight each weekday throughout August.
If there’s one thing I love more than cheap flights, it’s free flights.”BOULDER, COLORADO, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Going, a travel service that has saved its 2+ million members more than $500 million on flights, is giving away one free flight each weekday throughout August. Formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights, the newly rebranded company is commemorating turning eight years old and what better way to celebrate than gifting travel to loyal members, new and old? In addition to the giveaway, Going is also kicking off the biggest sale of the year on annual and multi-year memberships, which includes savings of up to 50% off.
— Scott Keyes
The giveaway is open to any existing member as well as anyone who creates a free account with Going in August. After logging into your Going account, find a deal you'd love to book, head to Going's Instagram, and leave a comment on the dedicated post of the day. A new flight giveaway post will be live each weekday morning at 6 a.m. ET offering another chance to comment with a live deal and win. Winners will be announced the following day. Going began as a modest hobby after founder Scott Keyes uncovered a $130 roundtrip ticket from NYC to Milan. But what started as a simple, cheap flight email list for friends eight years later, has now grown into a wraparound travel service that includes a cheap flight search engine, multiple newsletters, and of course, the same great cheap flight email deals.
Recent roundtrip Going deals we’ve sent to our members include:
- Mistake Fare - New York City to Paris for $230
- Los Angeles to Hawaii for $190
- Washington DC to Iceland $284
“If there’s one thing I love more than cheap flights, it’s free flights,” said Keyes. “Helping others be able to travel more than they thought possible is why I started Going in the first place, and that’s why I’m excited to be giving away dozens of free flights to celebrate our 8th birthday.”
About Going
Since 2015, Going has helped 2+ million members travel and experience the world one amazing deal at a time. Through the power of sophisticated software and human flight experts, Going helps to discover airfare up to 90% off. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, the Going deal alerts pass a rigorous quality evaluation to ensure they’re worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time.
Going members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business class flights. Every month the team receives thousands of testimonials from members who’ve scored a great deal thanks to Going's alerts, and planned an amazing trip based on expertly crafted travel advice across all company touchpoints. Members lean into the unexpected possibilities of a really good deal and get Going.
