Toll Relief Program Marks Halfway Point Providing Customers with More Than $227 Million in Savings

Customers see more than $37 million in toll relief in June

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Now in its sixth month of providing savings to commuters, the Toll Relief Program signed by Governor DeSantis has saved customers more than $227 million since it launched on January 1, 2023. In June alone, $37.2 million of account credits were posted to 1.1 million customer accounts.

The year-long program automatically gives frequent users with at least 35 monthly toll transactions a 50 percent toll credit to their account. The Toll Relief Program builds on the successful SunPass Savings Program that concluded in December and resulted in approximately 384,000 Florida drivers saving over $18 million.

“With rampant inflation caused by years of bad decisions by politicians in Washington, I am proud that we have put Florida in the position to provide year-long savings to families,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Florida’s Toll Relief Program has brought consistent savings to Florida drivers through its first six months,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Governor DeSantis’ vision for this program has created opportunities for Floridians to find savings when inflation has increased in other areas of life.”

“The Toll Relief Program has made it a little easier for commuters as they travel to do business, spend time with family and friends, and enjoy all that Florida has to offer,” said Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Executive Director and CEO Nicola Liquori. “The Toll Relief Program allows us to give back to our loyal customers and thank them for their continued support. Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is proud to offer this additional cost saving benefit.”

In addition to the 25% savings SunPass customers already receive, the Toll Relief Program provides drivers with another way to save. The program runs through December 31 and is expected to provide 1.2 million drivers with savings of nearly $480 over the course of the year.

The Toll Relief Program is administered by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise and includes SunPass as well as other Florida-based tolling agency partners throughout the state. Customers are encouraged to ensure their transponder is properly mounted in the vehicle and their account is in good standing.

SunPass is the prepaid electronic toll collection program operated by Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise, the toll agency for the state. For information on the Toll Relief Program and a map of included toll facilities, please visit SunPass.com or call 1-888-TOLL-FLA (1-888-865-5352).

