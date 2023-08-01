BioAgilytix Commits to United Nations Global Compact
Leading bioanalytical services provider pledges to act in support of human rights and environmental sustainability.DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (BioAgilytix), a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, today announced that it has endorsed the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), formally committing to align company strategies and operations with the UNGC Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and to take strategic actions to advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The UNGC principles and goals provide the foundation of the growing BioAgilytix Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program, including actionable steps to promote sustainability, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accountable corporate responsibility and governance.
“We are proud to join this coalition for the greater good and grateful for the positive influence the UNGC has on our industry,” states Euan Menzies, BioAgilytix Chairman and CEO. “By making this commitment, we are pledging to protect and support employees and clients, as well as the communities and ecosystems we serve.”
BioAgilytix joins approximately 18,000 other companies and 3,800 non-business participants in this voluntary initiative to take action to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business. In addition to pledging to conduct business responsibly and keep commitments to society, BioAgilytix also commits to submit an annual Communication on Progress (CoP), in keeping with the UNGC principle of transparency.
“Our core values, which include integrity, respect, and accountability, steer us each day as we do our part to advance therapeutics – not just through the solutions we provide, but also through how we operate,” explains Linda Robbie, PhD, BioAgilytix Chief Operating Officer. “Committing to the UNGC empowers us to continue operating ethically and help improve our world by joining forces with our customers, suppliers, and other like-minded organizations.”
In related news, BioAgilytix recently received a bronze medal from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings. The award recognizes BioAgilytix for integrating principles of sustainability and corporate social responsibility into our operations and rates the company higher than 50% of participating companies globally.
###
About BioAgilytix
As a leading global bioanalytical laboratory, BioAgilytix partners to deliver complex bioanalytical projects to pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations across all drug development phases. We provide pharmacokinetic (PK), immunogenicity, biomarkers, and cell-based assay services from laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Cambridge, Massachusetts; San Diego, California; Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia and Hamburg, Germany.
Nicole Klatsky
BioAgilytix
+1 919-381-6097
email us here