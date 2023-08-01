How to Choose the Best Plastic Surgeon: Houston Physician Has the Details
Dr. James Boynton offers tips on things to look for when searching for a qualified plastic surgeon capable of providing effective care and exemplary results.HOUSTON, TX, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for plastic surgery and treatments designed to enhance aspects of one’s physical appearance remains strong among both women and men. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons®, surgical and minimally-invasive cosmetic procedures performed each year number in the millions. With this in mind, Dr. James F. Boynton, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Houston, says one of the most important steps of the process for individuals considering plastic surgery is to be absolutely sure they find a highly qualified surgeon with whom they feel both confident and comfortable before beginning this journey… and it all starts with research.
Whether an individual is considering surgical procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, gynecomastia treatment, and an in-office facelift, or non-surgical options like BOTOX® injections, Dr. Boynton says individuals should always place a strong emphasis on the prospective provider’s professional history, level of experience, and record of success. Here are a few tips from Dr. Boynton on things to focus on when searching for the best plastic surgeon:
Thoroughly Review the Doctor’s Background and Credentials
A plastic surgeon’s biography is often featured on the practice’s website. Dr. Boynton notes that one of the first things to determine is whether the doctor is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. ABPS certification indicates that the surgeon has gone well above and beyond the standard requirements to become a practicing plastic surgeon and has taken rigorous tests to prove their level of skill and experience with a comprehensive array of plastic surgery procedures. Dr. Boynton further explains that patients should evaluate the doctor’s memberships and affiliations with major medical and plastic surgery organizations and societies, as well as the surgeon’s commitment to continuing their education in order to remain abreast of the latest advances in the field. He notes that it can also be helpful to see if the doctor offers state-of-the-art techniques that can make the treatment process a bit easier and more convenient.
Find Out What Others Have to Say
Dr. Boynton advises that what current or previous patients have to say about their experiences with a certain doctor or practice can often provide a general overview of what new patients can expect. Patient reviews and testimonials of the practice that are available on the doctor’s website or on prominent third-party review sites can supply this information and ultimately give individuals a glimpse into what they may expect.
Take a Look at Before-and-After Photos
By the same token, Dr. Boynton says prospective patients should review before-and-after photos of treatments performed by the surgeon they are considering. This can help them see representative examples of specific treatments that Dr. Boynton provides. In many cases, these photo galleries (or at least a portion of them) are available on the practice’s website. If not, patients can ask to see them at the practice.
Meet With the Plastic Surgeon in a Private Consultation
The last major step before choosing a plastic surgeon is to schedule a confidential consultation with the doctor. Dr. Boynton says this initial meeting allows the patient to get to know the doctor’s communication style and become familiar with their overall approach to care. It also provides an environment where the patients should feel free to ask questions about the doctor’s experience and the treatments that may help them achieve their goals, in addition to what they can expect during the process and the recovery period. Dr. Boynton notes that patients should always feel comfortable with the doctor and confident in their abilities. Additionally, he says patients should feel that the doctor is genuinely listening to them and providing an honest assessment, a safe and effective approach, and treatment that is truly customized to their needs and goals. Ultimately, he concludes, the treatment process entails a collaborative partnership between the doctor and the patient, and thorough communication about all aspects of care can increase the chances that the patient will achieve results that meet or even exceed their expectations.
