Jenn Henry, Lifestyle Recovery Expert, to Release Debut Book
Resilience: A different kind of strong encourages readers to live the life they deserve filled with happiness, abundance, health and success.
Unapologetic and raw, Jenn Henry's writing will touch your soul and change your life.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenn Henry is the founder of Lifestyle Recovery Solutions where she provides comprehensive resources and unconditional support to individuals seeking recovery from people pleasing and codependency, overwhelm, lifestyle addictions, trauma, and mental health challenges such as anxiety and chronic burnout. With an unwavering passion for personal growth, mental health advocacy, and holistic wellness, Jenn has committed her professional journey to empowering others to take charge of their own futures.
In Henry’s debut book, Resilience, she candidly shares her journey of transforming from a life of addiction, homelessness, prison, self-loathing, people pleasing and chronic disconnection, to reclaiming her power and creating a life she looks forward to living. Henry lays out a step-by-step guide to foster an abundant and sustainable life and career of serving others while still experiencing personal freedom by making our own health, happiness and success a priority in our lives.
This guide will:
● Teach readers how to take inspired action instead of fear-based action
● Help readers double down on what is truly important to them and let go of what isn't
● Get clear about what is and isn't working in relationships, health, career, finances and spirituality
● Make readers decide their own truth and their own path without the need to people please or fit into a preconceived notion of what their life is "supposed" to look like
● Help readers take their power back, set solid boundaries and create an epic life of true personal freedom by saying yes to what serves them and saying no to what doesn't without feeling guilty
Excerpt from the book:
"People-pleasing quite literally almost killed me.
Here I was again, on a damn stage, trying to look like someone or be something I wasn’t, just for some sense of validation that I was good enough.
Even worse, I was losing any sense of myself all over again in the process.
I realized on that stage, right then and there, I needed to make a shift. I didn’t know what I wanted, but I knew what I didn’t and that
was enough. This wasn’t the first time in my life that I knew I needed to make a change.
Somehow, I needed to become a different kind of strong."
Resilience is a groundbreaking and transformational book that is brimming with vulnerability, heart and honesty.
Resilience: A different kind of strong is published by Muse Literary and will be released on Friday August 18, 2023.
