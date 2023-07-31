Maryland Horse Industry Board Accepting 2024 Grant Applications

July 31, 2023

All Applications Due by Oct. 6

ANNAPOLIS, MD (July 31, 2023)– The Maryland Horse Industry Board has announced they will begin accepting grant applications for the 2024 grant year. The goals of the grant program are to promote the Maryland equine industry by increasing public awareness and participation, advancing education and training, supporting and promoting equestrian events, programs, and activities, and preserving access and use of public lands for riding. The deadline to apply is October 6.

“I encourage all members of the horse industry to apply for these grants,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “The monies provide opportunities for growth of the industry in Maryland. Thank you to the Maryland Horse Industry Board for offering this fantastic grant opportunity.”

Applications will be accepted electronically, as well as by hard copy. Applicants are urged to read the 2024 Grant Guidelines carefully.

Proposals that are aligned with the action Items found in the 2019 Maryland Horse Forum Report

will be given strong consideration as well as applications that aim to enhance diversity and inclusion in the Maryland horse industry. Proposal review will weigh the quality of their written presentation, potential impact and value to the industry, feasibility of the project, financial need and potential for matching funds. Grant requests should not exceed $3,000.

Organizations eligible for the grants include nonprofit organizations, clubs and associations, businesses, licensed farms and stables, government entities, schools and educational institutions. Grant recipients will be announced no later than January 1, 2024. Funding will be available after that date. All grant-funded projects should be completed by June 30, 2024.

The Maryland Horse Industry Board was established in 1998 to promote and develop the equine industry in Maryland. Funding for these grants and for the board is provided by the Maryland Feed Fund, which collects $6 on every ton of horse feed sold in Maryland. Since the Maryland Feed Fund was established in 2002, the board has awarded more than $500,000 in grant monies to over 400 projects throughout Maryland.

For more information, please visit mda.maryland.gov/horseboard or contact Maryland Horse Industry Board Executive Director Ross Peddicord at 240-344-0000 or ross.peddicord@maryland.gov.

###