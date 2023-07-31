Massachusetts Man Injured in ATV Crash in Dummer

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

July 31, 2023

Dummer, NH – On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 5:00 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified by NH State Police dispatch of a single ATV crash that occurred in the town of Dummer on Newell Brook Road.

After the crash, a member of his riding party transported the victim from the scene to an area of better cell phone service where they called for an ambulance to transport Jesse Girouard, 33, of Westborough, MA. An emergency response was initiated by Milan Ambulance and EMS personnel along with two conservation officers.

A simultaneous investigation of the scene and interview of Girouard by the conservation officers determined that while travelling northwest on Newell Brook Road in a group of four machines, Girouard was making a slight right hand turn. His machine missed the turn and shot into a ditch and hit some small trees next to the trail, and then rolled on top of Girouard. After the crash, he pushed the machine off himself and crawled onto the trail. Members of his riding party, who had not seen the incident, turned around when he failed to show up at the next junction, and found him in the trail.

Milan ambulance met Girouard next to Route 16 and transported him to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence at the scene and interviews of both Girouard and members of his riding party indicated that unreasonable speed and inexperience are the primary causes of this crash. Alcohol and drug intoxication are not considered factors in this crash.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all operators to ride within their capabilities and never speed to try to catch up with a group of riders.