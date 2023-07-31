CONTACT:

July 31, 2023

Claremont, NH – On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle ATV accident in Claremont. The operator, identified as Jonathan Burt, 52, of Reading, MA, had been giving a ride to his nephew, Dakota Marshall, 23, on the ATV trail behind Burger King. Marshall’s ATV had broken down near the trailhead known as Cat Hole. Burt was giving Marshall a ride back to his truck so he could return to pick up his broken machine. As they were descending a steep section of trail they tried to avoid a large rut which caused the machine to flip over causing Marshall to suffer a non-life threatening injury. No one witnessed the accident as the rest of the party was riding in the Cat Hole area. Burt was able to call 911 and request assistance. Claremont Police Department and Claremont Fire Department responded with their wheeled vehicles to transport Marshall to the trailhead from where he was transported Dakota to Valley Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No other information is available at this time.