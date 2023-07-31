A discovery trip to the gorgeous Jiangxi - the stories of global young travelers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jiangxi province in east China is a showcase for pristine natural beauty. It is home to China’s largest freshwater lake Poyang Lake and boasts the 2nd-highest forest coverage rate among all Chinese provinces. Besides, the province is also known for lush mountains, culture-rich historical sites, tea production, and porcelain making.
This summer, to introduce this wonderful place to the world, Jiangxi has invited global students to go on an unforgettable discovery trip.
Since applications opened in June, more than 330,000 participants from 47 countries have signed up for the event. Finally, a total of 550 young travelers have been chosen for the trip via a lucky draw.
These young travelers said "They had one of the best days in their life in Jiangxi."
Lan Yinuo, a beautiful girl from Morocco, shared her travel experience to Shangrao City. When asked the reason why she chose Shangrao, her answer was simple and easy.
"Many of my Moroccan friends have visited Shangrao city and they all recommended me to attend this event. I was looking forward to seeing this city and sharing its beauty with my friends."
She hasn't been in China long and has been busy taking classes instead of traveling. When finally came to a new city and saw different scenery, she felt glad and thankful.
While Lan was enjoying her new life experience in Shangrao, this Chinese boy Huang Xin met an "old friend" in Ganzhou City.
“This is my first visit to Ganzhou, but it feels like an old friend. Because there has a well-preserved Northern Song ancient city, the largest square Hakka enclosure house, and the sound of the loosening slab stones might echo the footsteps of a great man in history.”
Wu Peili, a Malaysian theatre-goer, dressed up in opera costumes and became one of the characters on the stage. Her trip to Fuzhou was so unforgettable.
She said she did not expect all these amazing experiences and is looking forward to her next trip to Jiangxi.
Mike Qin
