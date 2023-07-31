Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,274 in the last 365 days.

Single Vehicle ATV Accident in Claremont

CONTACT:
Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-744-5470
603-271-3361
July 31, 2023

Claremont, NH – On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at approximately 9:15 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle ATV accident in Claremont. The operator, identified as Jonathan Burt, 52, of Reading, MA, had been giving a ride to his nephew, Dakota Marshall, 23, on the ATV trail behind Burger King. Marshall’s ATV had broken down near the trailhead known as Cat Hole. Burt was giving Marshall a ride back to his truck so he could return to pick up his broken machine. As they were descending a steep section of trail they tried to avoid a large rut which caused the machine to flip over causing Marshall to suffer a non-life threatening injury. No one witnessed the accident as the rest of the party was riding in the Cat Hole area. Burt was able to call 911 and request assistance. Claremont Police Department and Claremont Fire Department responded with their wheeled vehicles to transport Marshall to the trailhead from where he was transported Dakota to Valley Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

No other information is available at this time.

You just read:

Single Vehicle ATV Accident in Claremont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more