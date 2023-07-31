Nékter Juice Bar® Celebrates Grand Opening in Oceanside, Aug. 5
The first 25 guests in line will get free Nekter for three months. Plus, $3 juices and smoothies will be available for purchase all day.OCEANSIDE, CA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar® is expanding in Southern California with its newest store now open in Oceanside, CA. The latest Nékter is located at 3480 Marron Rd., Suite 3B-102 will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The first 25 guests to visit the location will receive free Nékter for three months*. The event is open to the public and will also feature select $3 juices and smoothies* from 9 am to 6 pm.
Franchise owner Alexandra Berman will lead the Oceanside Nékter. Berman moved to San Diego from Texas with a focus on pursuing a business that was health centered. She found the perfect fit with Nékter.
“This is my first business and I’m so appreciative of all the support and kindness I have received from the Nékter team to make this venture possible,” said Alexandra Berman, Owner of the Oceanside Nékter Juice Bar. “I lead an active lifestyle and the Nékter brand really resonates with me. I’m thrilled to bring their quality and healthy products to Oceanside and share them with my community.”
The Oceanside Nékter grand opening will also feature face painting, balloon twisting, music, surpises and more!
RSVP Here!
Launched in 2010 in Southern California, Nékter has become one of the industry's most successful brands. The brand continues to bring its mission and nutrient-rich menu to more communities across the country, with more than 330 locations open or in various stages of development.
Nékter Juice Bar serves natural ingredients for real people with real health benefits. In addition, the brand has entirely transformed the juice bar experience, offering total ingredient transparency by eliminating hidden fillers, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients, and artificial flavors from its menu.
Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies, and açaí bowls made to order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.
The Oceanside Nékter is a more than 1,200 sq. ft. space located in San Diego County. The store is open Monday through Friday from 7 am - 7 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8 am - 6 pm. In addition, the location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow the Oceanside Nékter on Instagram @nekteroceanside. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
*Free Nékter for three months is equal to one 16-ounce free smoothie, juice, or acai bowl once a week for 13 weeks. - The free Nekter can only be redeemed at the Oceanside location.
* $3 16oz Superfood Smoothies and Fresh Juices only. Limit 1 per person
About Nékter Juice Bar®
As the pioneer of the modern juice bar experience and the champion of menu transparency and ingredient integrity, Nékter Juice Bar was founded in 2010 to nourish America's increasing appetite for plant-based, healthy food options that promote and support various lifestyles and diet preferences. With a steady eye on innovation, the health and wellness brand offers a delicious menu of freshly made, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, wellness shots, cold-pressed "Grab N' Go" juices, healthy snacks, and several natural cleanse options to help guests live "Better with Nékter." At its core, Nékter believes that "healthy" can taste great, be easily accessible, and be affordable too.
Now with 330 locations open or in development, Nékter is an industry leader in the truly healthy juice bar category. Recent industry recognition includes being named multiple times to the Entrepreneur Top Food Franchises list and earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 Honor Roll, reserved only for companies named to the Inc. 500 at least five times. Since opening its first location in 2010, Nékter has received tremendous recognition from multiple leading business and restaurant industry authorities such as Franchise Times, Nation's Restaurant News, Newsweek, QSR Magazine, Restaurant Business, and more. Recently, Nation's Restaurant News ranked Nékter in the top 250 restaurant brands in the country. Nékter also offers discounted franchising opportunities for women business owners and veterans.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
Kimberly T Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 (305) 631-2283
email us here