Help Fund Girls Design Tomorrow and Earn Sweet Tennis Trip to Party in Australia
Love to Experience Australian Open participate in Recruiting for Good 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn sweet tennis trip gift card #partyinaustralia www.PartyinAustralia.com
Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to fund causes; and rewards referrals to companies hiring staff with travel.
Love to experience The Australian Open, participate in 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to fund kids and pets causes.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
In an effort to fund meaningful mentoring program 'Girls Design Tomorrow' Recruiting for Good launches new sweet rewarding tennis trip; love to Party in Australia and experience '2024 Australian Open.'
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to make a positive impact, and earn the sweetest travel. Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program (1 Referral = 1 Reward) to fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn the sweetest trips to see the world!"
Participation in referral program must occur before August 31st, 2023 to earn one of three sweet tennis trips.
About
Girls Design Tomorrow is a 12-month meaningful mentoring work program; exceptionally talented 10-to 13-year-old girls are assigned mom mentors (whose kids have worked on The Sweetest Gigs). Girls work every month on a sweet creative gig like; Discover Me for Good, Fashion Loves Freedom, Love is Made in America, This Tee is Good, and We Use Our Voice for Good. www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com The Future is Now!
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Love to Travel for Good, participate in 1 referral = 1 reward (www.1referral1reward.com); the referral program helps fund The Sweetest Gigs, and Recruiting for Good rewards The Sweetest Trips to enjoy, share, and gift.
Sweet trips for adults, kids, and pets too. Recruiting for Good delivers community travel solutions for schools (www.KidsFlyforGood.com); and women groups (www.WomenLeadersTravel.com).
Helping 100 Parents/Grandparents gift their exceptional kids rewarding volunteer trips; with 'Global Leadership Adventures,' 'Global Works Travel,' and 'Girl Scout Destinations' (www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com).
Enjoy solo trips with Flash Pack and Wild Terrains.
Family Autism Travel with www.AutismOntheSeas.com,
Rewarding Sweet Women Trips to experience French Open, and Salon Du Chocolat in Paris (www.TheSweetestParisTrip.com)
