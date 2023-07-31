Mulch Films Market Size Expected To Reach $ 5.71 Billion By 2027

Mulch Films Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Mulch Films Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s mulch films market forecast, the mulch films market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 5.71 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global mulch films industry is due to increasing demand for food. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest mulch films market share. Major mulch films companies include The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Novamont S.p.A., Berry Global Inc., AEP Industries Inc

Mulch Films Market Segments

● By Product Type: Non-Biodegradable, Biodegradable

● By Material Type: Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polylactic Acid /Polyhydroxyalkanoates, Polybutylene Succinate, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Other Bio-Based Material

● By Application: Agriculture, Horticulture

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Mulch films refer a plastic film used to alter soil temperature, stop moisture growth, control weed growth, and increase crop production. It is used for large-scale fruit and vegetable farming to retain soil moisture, which controls soil temperature, and stops water from evaporating.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Mulch Films Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Mulch Films Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

