Macao Arts Festival calls for proposals for local programmes and new commissions

MACAU, July 31 - The 34th Macao Arts Festival (MAF), organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), will be held in May 2024. Over the years, the MAF has striven to promote the development of local arts and provide a platform for performing arts and artistic exchange. IC is now inviting all registered local art and cultural associations and individuals to submit proposals for local programmes and new commissions by 28 August 2023.

The MAF is committed to expanding the platform for local performing arts and attracting more creative programmes with local features. Non-profit art and cultural associations registered at the Identification Services Bureau of the Macao SAR or individuals aged 18 or above with a valid Macao Resident Identity Card are now invited to submit programme proposals. In order to encourage breakthroughs and innovation in artistic creation, along with the merging of local history with contemporary culture, and to further expand the development of artists, in the category “Individual Programmes”, the call is open to new works (not re-run productions) that have never been performed publicly in Macao. The festival welcomes all performing genres, such as theatre, Cantonese Opera, dance, children’s shows and multimedia performing arts, amongst others. Priority will be given to works integrating electronic or digital technology and to those to be staged at Macao World Heritage sites. The selected programmes will be granted a subsidy for productions to be premiered in 34th MAF. Meanwhile, the popular “Performing Arts Gala” will also accept proposals for outdoor family programmes; all performance styles are acceptable and priority will be given to works featuring interactive activities and reflecting the ethnic characteristics.

The regulations and application forms for the call for proposals of the 34th MAF can be downloaded from the IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo/EN/CallForFAM34. Interested local associations and individuals may submit their applications in person during office hours or by post to the Cultural Affairs Bureau Building, located at Tap Siac Square , or by email to fam@icm.gov.mo before 5pm on 28 August 2023, indicating the following on the envelope: “Attn: Division of Performing Arts, Cultural Affairs Bureau, Call for Proposals of Local Programmes for the 34th Macao Arts Festival”. Following a first assessment phase, shortlisted applicants will be required to attend an interview with the jury panel in late September 2023 to introduce the concept of their creations.

For enquiries, please call Ms Leong (tel.: 8399 6621; email: fam@icm.gov.mo) during office hours.