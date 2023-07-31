Submit Release
DentalHQ Receives Endorsement from Texas Dental Association (TDA) Perks Program

Endorsed partnership will bring dental membership plans to dental practices across Texas.

RALEIGH, NC, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DentalHQ, the leading software platform for successful dental membership plans, is pleased to announce its recent endorsement by the Texas Dental Association (TDA) Perks Program.

DentalHQ will collaborate with TDA Financial Services, Inc. (marketed as “TDA Perks Program”), a wholly-owned affiliate of TDA, to provide membership plan automation to TDA members.

As dental insurance companies continue to lower reimbursement rates, and with more and more Americans losing or not renewing their insurance, membership plans are emerging as necessary solutions for dental practices to offer. Managing those plans, however, can prove to be a challenge, which is why DentalHQ was born. Automated membership management software focused on efficiency and simplicity is the key to a successful membership program.

"We are pleased to endorse DentalHQ," said Dr. William Gerlach, President of TDA Financial Services, Inc. "Their commitment to growing successful membership programs, along with the exclusive savings the program will offer TDA members, aligns closely with our mission to provide TDA members access to good products at good prices and outstanding discounts.”

This partnership will bring exclusive benefits to the TDA’s member dentists, making DentalHQ’s powerful automated membership plan platform more accessible to more dental patients statewide.

"I founded DentalHQ after witnessing the immense potential and need for a membership plan in growing my own practice," said Dr. Brett Wells, founder and CEO of DentalHQ. "Given our distinctive understanding of the challenges faced by dentists every day, I am confident that this partnership will contribute to the development of successful dental practices for TDA members. To be recognized and endorsed by TDA Perks Program makes our whole team proud.”

TDA members who wish to learn more about this endorsed opportunity can visit https://www.dentalhq.com/partner/tx

ABOUT DENTALHQ:
DentalHQ is the leading software platform for successful dental membership programs. Created by a dentist, the platform empowers dental practices to create, automate, and grow customized membership plans for their uninsured patients. More at dentalhq.com

ABOUT TDA PERKS PROGRAM
The TDA Perks Program is an initiative exclusively available to TDA members, offering access to top-quality products, exceptional discounts, and outstanding customer service. In addition, the program provides essential information on insurance, compliance, marketing, and starting a practice, empowering dental professionals with the knowledge needed for success. More at tdaperks.com

