DentalHQ Receives Endorsement of the ADSO to Deliver Dental Membership Plans to Group Dental Practices
The Association of Dental Support Organizations has endorsed DentalHQ as an Affinity Partner to bring successful dental membership plans to its member dentists.
ADSO is pleased to welcome DentalHQ as an Affinity Partner offering our members in-house dental membership plans.”RALEIGH, NC, USA, June 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DentalHQ, the leading software platform for successful dental membership plans, has announced it has received an Affinity Partner endorsement of the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO). DentalHQ will partner with the ADSO as an endorsed membership plan platform for the organization’s 11,000+ member dentists.
— Andrew Smith, ADSO Executive Director
As dental insurance continues to lower reimbursement rates, and with more and more Americans losing or not renewing their insurance, membership plans are emerging as necessary solutions for dental practices to offer. Managing those plans, however, can prove to be a challenge, which is why DentalHQ was born. Especially at the group practice and DSO level, having automated membership management software focused on efficiency and simplicity is the key to a successful membership program.
“ADSO is pleased to welcome DentalHQ as an Affinity Partner offering our members in-house dental membership plans,” said Andrew Smith, ADSO’s Executive Director. “ADSO went through a robust vetting process and selected a partner that offers attractive benefits to patients with system flexibility for our members. We look forward to our partnership.”
The Affinity Partnership will bring exclusive benefits to the ADSO’s 6000 member practices, making DentalHQ’s powerful automated membership plan platform more accessible to more dental patients nationwide.
“I launched DentalHQ over 5 years ago because I saw the tremendous impact and power a membership plan had in building my practice. For DentalHQ to be named an endorsed membership plan provider of the ADSO is such exciting news for us,” said Dr. Brett Wells, founder of DentalHQ. He added, “because of our unique perspective on what dentists and DSO founders are facing at the practice level, I believe this partnership will build stronger dental practices for all ADSO members.”
ADSO members who wish to learn more about this endorsed opportunity can visit https://www.dentalhq.com/adso.
ABOUT DENTALHQ
DentalHQ is the leading software platform for successful dental membership programs. Created by a dentist, the platform empowers dental practices to create, automate, and grow customized membership plans for their uninsured patients. More at dentalhq.com
ABOUT ADSO
The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing affiliated dentists to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. The ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Learn more at theadso.org
Hannah Newman
DentalHQ
hnewman@dentalhq.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram