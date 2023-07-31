Low-Cost IPv4 Addresses Still Available as AWS Raises Prices
IPXO offers affordable IPv4 address leasing amid AWS's price hike, providing businesses with a cost-effective way to maintain connectivity and control expenses.
AWS’s price increase is understandable given the scarcity of IPv4 addresses, but it will drive up costs for many customers. Luckily, affordable leasing alternatives remain available.”LONDON, UK, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amazon Web Services (AWS) recently announced that starting February 1, 2024, it will begin charging customers for the use of public IPv4 addresses. This major change has significant cost implications for AWS customers worldwide who have built cloud environments using public IPs.
— Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO
However, businesses concerned about rising IPv4 expenses do have options according to IPXO, a leading IPv4 address leasing provider.
“AWS’s price increase is understandable given the scarcity of IPv4 addresses, but it will drive up costs for many customers,” says Vincentas Grinius, CEO of IPXO. “The good news is there are still affordable IPv4 leasing alternatives that can help companies maintain connectivity while controlling expenses.”
IMPACT ON CLOUD WORKLOADS AND IP COSTS
A few days ago, AWS announced a major change in pricing, citing the rising costs of acquiring IP addresses on secondary markets. Starting February 2024, AWS will charge $0.005 per public IPv4 address per hour, amounting to approximately $3.60 per address per month. This rate will apply to all public IP addresses associated with AWS services, including those automatically assigned to Amazon EC2 instances.
The implications of this change are significant, especially for businesses with extensive cloud workloads that heavily rely on public IPs. ISPs, telcos, hosting providers, e-commerce platforms, and many others could face substantial increases in their monthly AWS bills unless they take appropriate actions.
However, transitioning existing AWS deployments to private Request for Comments (RFC) 1918 addressing and IPv6 is not a quick or straightforward solution. It demands careful network planning, infrastructure modifications, and rigorous testing to ensure a seamless transition without disrupting existing services and connectivity.
THE DIFFICULTY OF MOVING TO IPv6
The migration to IPv6 presents unique challenges for many businesses, as they may lack the expertise and resources needed to execute the conversion effectively by the deadline. Affordable IPv4 leasing can be an attractive interim solution for businesses facing obstacles in adopting IPv6.
Businesses will need to invest in new IPv6-compatible hardware, software, and network infrastructure. They must also allocate resources for staff training, testing, and addressing unforeseen challenges. This makes affordable IPv4 leasing an attractive interim solution.
IPXO sources its IPv4 address inventory directly from registrars and registries rather than expensive secondary markets. This enables IPXO to lease full IPv4 addresses for as little as $0.48 per month – over 90% savings compared to AWS.
“Our focus remains on helping organizations optimize their IP address usage and ensure efficient subnetting,” says Grinius. “By embracing responsible resource utilization, organizations can maximize their allocated IP resources, promoting better industry-wide IP address utilization.”
With IPXO's leasing model, businesses gain complete control over their IP expenditure. Flexible lease terms enable companies to adjust the number of IPs leased as needed, while expert support and management tools facilitate the efficient use of leased IPs.
THE PATH TO COST-EFFECTIVE IP ADDRESS MANAGEMENT
AWS’ move to charge for public IPv4 addresses reflects the changing dynamics of the internet ecosystem. As the demand for IPv4 addresses has grown exponentially, the traditional approach of freely allocating them has become unsustainable.
IPv4 addresses are now valuable, finite resources, leading to a secondary market where they trade at a significant value. Despite AWS’ price hike and industry transformation, IPXO remains committed to empowering businesses with the IPv4 resources they need to thrive in the digital world.
“As the IPv4 market progresses, IPXO will remain vigilant, closely monitoring developments and adjusting services to meet clients’ evolving needs,” says Grinius. “Our mission is ensuring a smooth transition for organizations to leverage IP resources effectively while adhering to responsible IP address management practices.”
IPXO offers major advantages amid rising IPv4 lease costs:
- Up to 90% lower IP expenses compared to AWS’s $3.60 per month rate
- No upfront investment; pay only for the number of IPs you need
- Flexible leasing terms aligned with infrastructure needs
- No lengthy AWS to IPv6 migration project is required
- Easy to scale IP allotment up or down as requirements change
- Expert support for efficient IP planning and management
- Proven solutions from a trusted IPv4 provider
Interested companies can explore leasing options at www.ipxo.com for a cost-effective method to maintain IPv4 connectivity while controlling expenses during this period of transition.
ABOUT IPXO:
IPXO is a leading IP address management platform, providing services to ISPs, telcos, hosting providers, and others. The company is at the forefront of addressing industry challenges such as IPv4 shortage, IPv6 adoption, management obstacles, IP defragmentation, and routing automation. With potential access to a vast number of 3.2M IPv4 addresses and a strong presence within the RIR community, IPXO is emerging as the business-critical infrastructure platform for enterprises worldwide.
Agne Srebaliute
IPXO LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
YouTube