Church of Scientology Sacramento Hosts Drug Awareness Event

Church emphasizes solutions and collaboration in efforts to address drug abuse.

“If one is to fully address the agonizing effects of drugs _____ - it is necessary to gain a greater understanding of what drugs really do to the body and mind” ” — L Ron Hubbard

SACRAMENTO, CA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring speakers from the Foundation for A Drug Free World, Sacramento Police, the Sacramento County Opioid coalition and the International Faith Based Coalition – the event was intended to follow the previous month’s International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking to bring a local perspective to the current trends and effects of drug use and trafficking in the Greater Sacramento area.

While the event did demonstrate the need to address the problem with some eye popping statistics on overdose deaths and the illicit use of the deadly drug Fentanyl, the focus was on education about the problem and solutions.

Opening comments given by the Public Affairs Director of the Church pointed out the Drug Problem has many facets, whether with relationships, abuse, illiteracy and a host of other social factors that may come into play - a one size fits all approach is not the full solution, thus we host events such as this that highlight existing resources in the community to align with and collaborate to bring diverse groups to the table and support each other's efforts. Thus, our doors are open to community based groups and non-profits alike to meet and work together with these various approaches to forward an improved societal condition for all of us.

Sacramento Police Highlighted their efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of the deadly drug Fentanyl including the use of Naloxone as a life saving measure to one experiencing an overdose of Opioids and how it works. This was also true of the Sacramento County Opioid Coalition member who oversees distribution of Naloxone to public in areas of the county where it is harder for them to obtain due to socio-economic and other factors.

Tak Allen CEO of the Faith Based Coalition encouraged others to engage their elected representatives who need to hear from the public about these drug issues in the community. She mentioned a good point that “If you do not speak up - how are they to know?” She also made sure that we do not leave out those in throes of addiction as they are still people deserving of the love, understanding, compassion and support of the community to see them through their addiction.

The Founder of the Church of Scientology L Ron Hubbard wrote that; “If one is to fully address the agonizing effects of drugs—and there is too much at stake in terms of human life not to make an attempt to do so—it is necessary to gain a greater understanding of what drugs really do to the body and mind”

“The church supports these efforts and groups like the Foundation for A Drug-Free World who educate about the effects of drugs to the youth of today’s world” – added the local Director of the Sacramento Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-free World Nathan Johnson who served as Emcee of the event.

