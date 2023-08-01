Invoke Named as a Microsoft Entra ID Governance Launch Partner
Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been named a Microsoft Entra ID Governance Launch Partner, one of only a few companies with this designation.
As a top-tier Microsoft partner with multiple designations and competencies, we're committed to helping our customers achieve their digital goals by leveraging the power of the Microsoft Cloud."HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Invoke, an award-winning Microsoft partner, has been named a Microsoft Entra ID Governance Launch Partner, one of only a very select few companies designated to readily assist enterprise customers plan and implement ID Governance.
As a select launch partner, Invoke provides clients access to Microsoft Entra ID Governance, the complete identity governance product that automatically ensures the right people have the right access to the right resources at the right time. This cloud-delivered product includes capabilities that were already available in Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory), plus the most advanced tools that simplify identity, management, and governance of on-premises and cloud apps and resources.
"At Invoke, we're honored to be named a Microsoft Entra ID Governance Launch Partner, allowing us to offer our clients unparalleled access to this comprehensive identity governance product. As a top-tier Microsoft partner with multiple designations and competencies, we're committed to helping our customers achieve their digital goals by leveraging the power and scale of the Microsoft Cloud.," said Stephen Leuthold, Director of Modern Work and Security at Invoke.
Enterprises can learn more about Microsoft Entra ID Governance as a comprehensive and powerful identity and access management solution that can help organizations transform their IAM processes and achieve their business goals.
As one of the top .01% of all Microsoft U.S. partners with multiple Solution partner designations, 9 Gold Competencies, and 7 Specializations, Invoke’s experts help customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud.
About Invoke
A Top 10 Microsoft Security Partner in the United States, Invoke empowers customers to achieve their digital imperative, leveraging the global scale and velocity to market with the Microsoft Cloud. As a solution-designated Microsoft Gold Partner with seven specializations, our mission is to deliver long-term business value by positioning ourselves as your trusted advisor through results-driven strategic planning and professional services delivery alignment with your business goals.
For more information about Invoke, visit InvokeLLC.com.
