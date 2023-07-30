Governor Newsom Issues Statement on Death of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Recruit

Published: Jul 30, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Recruit Alejandro Martinez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

“Jennifer and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Alejandro Martinez, our deepest condolences are with his family, friends, and academy classmates at this difficult time. Recruit Martinez was dedicated to serving his community, and his commitment to California will never be forgotten.”

On July 28, 2023, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Recruit Alejandro Martinez succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was struck by a wrong-way driver while on a training run with his academy classmates on November 16, 2022, in Whittier. He had been hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center-Westwood since the date of the crash.

Recruit Martinez, 27, was a member of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Academy Class #464.

He is survived by his parents, Arturo and Olga Martinez, and his sister Dianna Martinez.

In honor of Recruit Martinez, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

