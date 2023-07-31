TunedCoin Announces Airdrop of 25,000 Tokens Alongside Song Voting Campaign
Celebrate music's future with Tunedly and TunedCoin! Vote for a hit song & win 25,000 TunedCoins. Join the revolution!
TunedCoin represents the culmination of our commitment to empowering musicians and reshaping the music industry.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tunedly, the innovative music publishing company, is thrilled to announce the launch of its crypto token, TunedCoin, and an exciting airdrop event. As part of the celebration, the company will be giving away 25,000 TunedCoins to participants in an airdrop, ahead of the token's scheduled listing on exchanges in fall 2023.
— Chris Erhardt
TunedCoin was conceived by Tunedly to revolutionize the music industry and empower creators and listeners alike. The company is dedicated to exploring cutting-edge solutions that enhance the music creation and distribution process for artists worldwide.
Vote for the First Official Commercial Release:
To mark this momentous occasion, Tunedly is inviting music enthusiasts to participate in a special song voting campaign. Three songs were previously signed by Tunedly before the inception of TunedCoin. Participants can listen to these tracks on the official TunedCoin website and cast their votes for their favorite song.
The winning song will be released and promoted by Tunedly, aiming to secure its spot on music charts. As a token of gratitude, Tunedly is offering a total of 25,000 TunedCoins to participants who vote in the campaign, with the chance to win some of the allocated tokens.
CEO Chris Erhardt's Remark:
Chris Erhardt, the visionary co-founder of Tunedly, expressed his excitement about the milestone, stating, "TunedCoin represents the culmination of our commitment to empowering musicians and reshaping the music industry. With this airdrop and song voting campaign, we aim to further engage our community and reward them for their support on this incredible journey."
Airdrop Details and Voting Period:
The airdrop is open for participation from now until August 31, 2023. To be eligible for the airdrop, participants need to visit the airdrop page on the official TunedCoin website and vote for their favorite song among the three contenders.
Upon voting for the winning song, participants will receive an exclusive NFT of that song and have the opportunity to earn royalties, similar to the songs signed through Tunedly's music discovery platform. Voting is limited to one vote per email address/wallet address.
Join the Celebration:
Don't miss this chance to be a part of the TunedCoin revolution and shape the future of music publishing. Head over to the official TunedCoin website now to vote for your favorite song and secure a chance to receive 25,000 TunedCoins.
For more information about Tunedly, TunedCoin, and the airdrop campaign, please visit www.tunedcoin.com.
