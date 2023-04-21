Bring My Song To Life Launches Partially AI-Generated Customized Songs for $49

Mylene Besancon, the CEO and Co-Founder of Bring My Song To Life. The Bring My Song To Life official logo The Bring My Song To Life website is easy to navigate.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Bring My Song To Life , a market leader in the music-as-a-gift industry, has launched partially AI-generated customized songs for only $49, making it the most affordable music gift service on the market and the first in the industry to utilize advanced technology for the service. The company, founded by Chris Erhardt and Mylene Besancon, has created over 7,000 songs since its founding and has been helping people create unique and creative gifts for their loved ones for years.The decision to integrate artificial intelligence into the music production process was made with the intention of offering clients significant cost savings. With this new offering, clients have the option of having their songs partially produced through AI. Those who would still prefer human musicians and songwriters can opt to have their song created by real musicians at a starting price of $99."Music is one of the most powerful tools we have to express our emotions and feelings," says Mylene Besancon, co-founder of Bring My Song To Life. "We wanted to make it accessible for everyone to create a unique and personalized song for their loved ones, without breaking the bank."The new AI-generated songs are part of Bring My Song To Life's mission to help people looking for creative and unique gifts for special occasions. Whether it's a birthday, anniversary, wedding day, or just a show of appreciation, Bring My Song To Life helps people express their feelings in a way that is both heartfelt and memorable."At Bring My Song To Life, we believe that every occasion deserves a special song," says Mylene Besancon, co-founder of Bring My Song To Life. "Our AI-generated songs allow people to have a high-quality song that is unique to their loved one, while still being very affordable."Bring My Song To Life's AI-generated songs use advanced algorithms to analyze the client's input and generate a song that is personalized to their loved one. The song includes lyrics that are tailored to the occasion and are sung by a virtual singer. Clients can customize the song by selecting the genre and mood of the song, and can add personal touches to the lyrics.The new AI-generated songs have already received positive feedback from clients. "I was blown away by the quality of the song that was generated," says Sarah, a recent client of Bring My Song To Life. "It was exactly what I was looking for, and the fact that it was so affordable was a bonus."Bring My Song To Life's entry-level price for customized songs partially produced through AI is now $49, which is $150 less than their closest competitor. The base price for personalized songs produced by human musicians remains unchanged at $99, which is still $100 less than their main competitor. The company hopes that the affordability of their new offering will encourage more people to create personalized songs for their loved ones.For more information about Bring My Song To Life and their new AI-generated songs, please visit their website at https://bringmysongtolife.com/

