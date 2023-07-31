TAP Health Care to Open Ketamine-Focused Clinic in Florida
New Horizons offers ketamine infusion therapy for pain management and treatment of mental health issues, including anxiety, stress, suicidal ideation, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Parveen S. Vahora, MD, FACOG is the medical director at New Horizons Wellness. She is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physician that has practiced in Florida since 2005.
New Horizons Wellness’ Trinity Location Will Offer Alternative Treatment for Pain and Mental Health Issues
Mental health is an epidemic and people are searching for alternative options. Ketamine IV infusions can be used in conjunction with mental health therapy to provide patients a better quality of life.”TRINITY, FLA. , UNITED STATES , July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TAP Health Care Management LLC, an affiliate company of TAP Financial Partners Ltd., is now targeting a September opening for its New Horizons Wellness location in the Tampa/St. Petersburg, Florida market. As part of its clinical services, the medical center will offer ketamine infusion therapy for pain management and treatment of mental health issues, including anxiety, stress, suicidal ideation, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
— Dr. Parveen Vahora, medical director, New Horizons Wellness
New Horizons will be led by Medical Director Parveen S. Vahora, MD, FACOG. Vahora is a board-certified, fellowship-trained physician that has practiced in Florida since 2005. She has been known throughout her career as a strong proponent of non-narcotic pain management for patients.
“Mental health is a worldwide epidemic and people are searching for alternative options,” said Dr. Vahora. “Ketamine IV infusions can be used in conjunction with mental health therapy to provide patients a better quality of life.”
New Horizons Wellness utilizes a proprietary virtual reality experience that combines cognitive behavioral therapy to help reduce pre-procedure anxiety and promote positive affirmations when ketamine is administered. An inter-disciplinary team, including mental health specialists, psychiatrists, and anesthesiologists, tailor and implement each patient’s treatments.
While psychedelic-assisted therapy is a relatively new clinical approach, it has been especially effective in treating depression, with many patients reporting improvements in their symptoms within hours or days of their treatment.
“The positive impact ketamine therapy has for patients and the opportunity to grow our healthcare holdings made New Horizons Wellness a win-win for us,” said Bob Press, founder of TAP Financial Partners. “We’re also targeting brand expansion throughout the southeast U.S. to bring these critically-important solutions to individuals that have been unable to find relief elsewhere.”
TAP Financial Partners, LLC (www.tap-partners.com) is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, fulfillment, debt and equity fundraising services to small and mid-sized enterprises. TAP’s financial expertise and decades of collective experiences position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.
To learn more about services and successes, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com.
