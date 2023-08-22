Infamous Whiskey Successfully Completes Series Pre-Seed Funding Round

About

Steeped in the roots of Georgia shine, and refined by the tradition of Kentucky distilling, Infamous Whiskey of Infamous Brands sought to break from convention and redefine the boundaries of taste. With his unique 4-grain recipe, Lorenze Tremonti, Master Distiller, went against the grain of modern distilling in order to craft a brand that would leave an indefinite mark on the whiskey industry. Embracing extraordinary, Infamous Whiskey raises a glass, inviting you to Live Infamously. https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/

infamouswhiskey.com