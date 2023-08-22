Infamous Whiskey Successfully Completes Series Pre-Seed Funding Round

Infamous Whiskey Successfully Completes Their Series Pre-Seed Funding Round, Begins Seed Round.

We’re proud to have so many early supporters of Infamous Whiskey, our brand, and products.”
— Peter M. Allen, Chairmen & CFO of Infamous Whiskey Inc.
GREENSBORO, GA, USA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infamous Whiskey announced it has successfully completed its series pre-seed funding round by raising $100,000 from investors. Infamous Whiskey is a bourbon and spirits startup distillery company developing a range of adult beverages that cater to the diverse preferences of whiskey enthusiasts. Key products include: Infamous Bourbon Whiskey, Lemon Chill Liqueur, and Act 1 Clear Whiskey.

"We’re proud to have so many early supporters of Infamous Whiskey, our brand, and products," said Peter M. Allen, Chairmen & CFO of Infamous Whiskey Inc.

The pre-seed funding will allow Infamous Whiskey to launch efforts to support other initiatives, including their Kickstarter rewards based crowdfunding campaign launching September 8th 2023. The pre-seed funding will also help solidify go-to-market product development, initiate beta testing to retail, and begin submission processes for federal, state, and local licensing to distill and sell.

As part of our commitment to making a positive impact, Infamous Whiskey proudly supports The Lovely Project, an organization dedicated to empowering and inspiring young girls to reach their full potential. Through this support, Infamous Whiskey aims to foster a brighter future and contribute to the betterment of communities.

For more information, please visit www.infamouswhiskey.com.
About Infamous Whiskey:
Infamous Whiskey is a spirits brand that combines the roots of Georgia shine with the traditions of Kentucky distilling. Crafted by Lorenze Tremonti, master distiller and CEO, Infamous Whiskey challenges conventions and redefines the boundaries of taste. With an unwavering commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, Infamous Whiskey invites whiskey enthusiasts to embrace the extraordinary and live life infamously. Learn more: www.InfamousWhiskey.com

Note: This press release is for informational purposes only.
About

Steeped in the roots of Georgia shine, and refined by the tradition of Kentucky distilling, Infamous Whiskey of Infamous Brands sought to break from convention and redefine the boundaries of taste. With his unique 4-grain recipe, Lorenze Tremonti, Master Distiller, went against the grain of modern distilling in order to craft a brand that would leave an indefinite mark on the whiskey industry. Embracing extraordinary, Infamous Whiskey raises a glass, inviting you to Live Infamously. https://www.infamouswhiskey.com/

